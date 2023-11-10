The best Black Friday AirPods deal is back - get the AirPods 2 for a stunning price of $69

After running out of stock, Walmart has the best Black Friday AirPods deal back, and we don't think it will last long. The retailer has Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods on sale right now for a stunning price of just $69 (was $129). That's a new record-low price and the cheapest AirPods on the market, making it not only the best Black Friday Airpods deal but one of the best overall Black Friday deals I've spotted so far.



Apple's AirPods 2 are packing an upgraded H1 chip to deliver quality sound and faster pairing with seamless connectivity – in our AirPods 2 review, we hailed them as the "best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem." The H1 chip also offers voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The second-generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life in addition to the five hours in the buds themselves.



When Walmart launched its Black Friday sale on Wednesday, the AirPods sold out within hours, and this is the first day I've seen the earbuds back in stock. If you want to grab the best Black Friday AirPods deal right now and avoid the madness of Black Friday itself, then I highly recommend grabbing this incredible offer while you can.

Today's best Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 at Walmart

New record-low price: The best deal from Walmart's Black Friday sale is back, for now. You can get the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for a stunning price of just $69 – the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this Black Friday deal is highly recommended.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated as one of the best earbuds you can buy, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Walmart

Walmart also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen all year. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

