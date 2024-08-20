The Asus Vivobook 15 just dropped to $199.99 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

This light laptop might just be your best back-to-school companion as you can now get the Asus Vivobook 15 at Amazon for $199.99 (was $329.99). This discount takes it to the lowest price we've seen yet, perfect for a time when school is on the horizon and vacation time is ending.

You might know Asus from its gaming laptops, monitors, and accessories. However, the Asus Vivobook is more for work than play. For just $200, you can have a dedicated and relatively powerful device for handling light tasks, studying on campus and watching YouTube at home.

Today's best Asus Vivobook laptop deal

Asus Vivobook 15: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The 15.6-inch Asus Vivobook is a slim, portable laptop meant for students and employees who need it for light work. It comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD – that's enough for simple tasks like web browsing, writing papers, and watching videos. Despite its lightweight body, it also has a variety of ports including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. It also has a built-in webcam and microphone to make sure you can participate in Zoom calls. This Vivobook is at an all-time low price, so it's best to get it now before the semester starts or before the office starts to pick up the summer slack.

The Asus Vivobook runs on an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. These specs are enough for simpler duties like web browsing or writing papers but will struggle with more demanding apps like PC gaming or video editing.

This Asus Vivobook is also portable thanks to a lightweight build of less than 4lbs and slim NanoEdge bezels that make it easier to fold into a compact form. Despite its thinness, it still includes USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. In short, it's an excellent choice for a student or worker who wants a Chromebook-esque laptop for on-the-go. It even includes a built-in webcam and mic to take video calls.

