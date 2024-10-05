Early Prime Day deal drops the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to its lowest price

Turns out Prime Day isn't just for subscribers. It doesn't matter if you're a member or not as everyone can now get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for $34.99 (was $59.99). This is such a good deal as it's the same price I saw during Prime Day in July, but at that time it was only available to those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. This deal is open to even non-subscribers.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a big upgrade over the standard Fire TV Stick 4K with a faster processor for better performance and more storage - and it now costs less than $35. That makes it worth considering for anyone still looking for one of the most powerful streaming sticks you can buy for a budget price.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's beefiest streaming stick. It boasts 16GB of storage (double that of other models), support for 4K resolutions, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio. Wi-Fi isn't an issue, thanks to its Wi-Fi 6 antenna that gives you a more reliable connection. This is the Fire TV Stick 4K Max's all-time lowest price for non-Prime customers, however, its Amazon-focused features undeniably make it a better deal for subscribers. Consider it if you already have a Prime subscription, like using Alexa, or enjoy cloud gaming.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max pushes past the limits of past models with 16GB of storage and a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) antenna that can reach speeds up to 3.5Gbps. It supports high-quality 4K resolutions, Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos audio to boot. Thanks to its processor, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max can also handle cloud gaming for Xbox games and Amazon Luna without a console.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised this streaming stick for its hardware upgrades and Amazon-focused features. Even though you don't need a Prime subscription to enjoy it, its integration with Amazon Prime Video makes it a better choice for those who do have one. The voice remote with Alexa also marks it as an especially apt choice for smart homeowners who already use it.