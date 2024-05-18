The 9 best early Memorial Day TV deals: up to $1,000 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

The Memorial Day sales event is almost here. In fact, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung have launched early deals, which include massive savings on best-selling TVs. You can save up to $1,000 on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, and I'm rounding up nine of the best Memorial Day TV deals below.



In today's early Memorial Day TV sales, you'll find a range of displays on sale, from brand-new OLED displays to budget big-screen TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Hisense. Some of today's best deals include LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense marked down to an incredible price of $299.99, LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,199.99.



Shop more of today's best early Memorial Day TV deals, and keep in mind that most of the displays listed below are best-ever offers, and we don't expect prices to be reduced further on Memorial Day.

The 9 best early Memorial Day TV deals

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget mid-size TV in today's early Memorial Day sales, you can't get much better than this 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch LG 4K smart TV is down to just $399.99 at Best Buy - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED 4K TV: was $529.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to $419.99.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Today's best big-screen budget TV is hands-down this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this small price cut in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that is wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,499.99 at Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $4,299.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's early Memorial Day has slashed $1,300 off the massive 85-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $2,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Shop more early Memorial Day sales