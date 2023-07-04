The 10 best 4th of July deals for under $100: TVs, AirPods, appliances, and more

The 4th of July sales aren't all about major appliances and giant OLED TVs. Among all the pricey items are some terrific bargains if you've got eyes on a small impulse buy. So, we've rounded up ten of the best deals for under $100 that we've spotted available today.

There are some fantastic products in here that we've positively reviewed here at Techradar so would definitely recommend snapping them up while they're this cheap. We've got AirPods, streaming devices, air fryers and even an (admittedly very basic) TV. Check them out below.

Some are also from the early set of Prime Day deals that are live now, so you will need an Amazon Prime membership to access them. Even more will launch from July 11 when the retailer's big summer sale gets underway fully, so do stick with us as we bring you all the top offers next week.

The 10 best 4th of July deals under $100

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Today's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is this 32-inch smart Fire TV from Insignia, on sale for just $79.99. It's a great display to add to an extra bedroom, and the included Fire experience allows you to stream your favorite apps without an additional device.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Are you an Amazon Prime member? You can already score some superb Prime Day deals ahead of this year's 4th of July sales today - like this Fire HD10 tablet down to its lowest-ever price. We found this model a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use. Note that you need Amazon Prime to be eligible for this deal (get a 30-day free trial here).

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Another air fryer deal from today's Best Buy 4th of July sale is this top-rated Ninja model on sale for $99.99. The four-quart air fryer features a wide temperature range of 105°F to 400°F, and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals. We awarded a similar model four stars out of five during our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review so it's an easy recommendation from us if you're looking for a reasonably priced model.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device so one to snap up without needing to wait for Prime Day. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps and can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Waterpik Cordless water flosser: was $69 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Waterpik has been so popular these past few years over big sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday that it's no surprise it's back again this time round. Today's price is the second-best at the retailer and overall a great deal on this handy bathroom appliance. This rechargeable flosser helps you maintain healthy teeth and gums thanks to the easy-to-use setting and, removable reservoir, and customizable tips.

Dreo table fan: was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon

Amazon has an early Prime Day deal on this handy Dreo table fan - a small gadget that's perfect for the bedroom, kitchen, or living room thanks to its reasonable size. We haven't reviewed this model personally but similar budget options from Dreo have impressed enough that we've included them in our best fans buyer's guide. Today's 4th of July discount is technically an early Prime Day deal so don't hesitate to pick it up if you're an Amazon Prime member (get a 30-day free trial here).

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $61.37 now $42.49 at Amazon

You can snag these top-rated pillows for just $42.49 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. The queen-size pillow set has over 149,000 positive reviews, thanks to the 250-thread count cover, cooling technology, and now an ultra-affordable price.