Thanks to this air fryer deal, I’m about to become the chicken nugget queen

Every time Black Friday rolls around, I promise myself I'm going to bite the bullet and finally buy an air fryer because honestly, I'm probably the most ideal customer for the product. I never actually buy an air fryer because I'm convinced I could find a better deal - but I've finally found the best air fryer deal that's already in my Amazon basket.

The Ninja Foodi two-basket Air Fryer is on sale right now, offering dual tray capacity and add-on accessories on Amazon, down to £179.99 from £269.99, knocking £90.99 off the original price.

I want something that can handle frying, roasting, and baking, that won't take up too much kitchen space (my kitchen is tiny), an appliance that's easy to clean up and will produce chicken nuggets and cupcakes quickly but without flaking on taste. The Ninja Foodi can do all of that for me and more, and I can't wait to get the most out of my new air fryer just in time for the holidays.

Today's best Black Friday Ninja Foodi Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £179.99 at Amazon This 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer features sleek copper accents and includes a pair of Silicone Tongs. 6 cooking functions: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, Dehydrate. Cook 2 foods, 2 ways, both ready at the same time, and take the stress out of the kitchen!

