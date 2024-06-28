Target's 4th of July sale is filled with hundreds of deals - here are the 15 best

The weekend has arrived, and so has Target's official 4th of July sale, filled with deals on red, white, and blue clothing, patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and TVs. To help you find all the top offers, I've gone through Target's massive 4th of July sale and listed the 13 best offers below.



Target is always a popular retailer during the 4th of July sales event, thanks to its wide range of items specifically geared towards summer. You can save on bathing suits and patriotic outfits, as well as outdoor toys and patio furniture. Target's 4th of July sale also includes discounts on tech gadgets like TVs and Apple devices, and best-selling kitchen appliances and vacuums.



Below are the 13 best offers from Target's 4th of July sale, followed by today's ten best deals. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers and one of the last opportunities of the summer to score clearance prices on outdoor and clothing items.

Target 4th of July sale: the 15 best offers

Target 4th of July sale: today's best deals

Patio furniture: up to 50% off furniture, garden items and accessories

One of the best offers from Target's 4th of July sale is up to 50% off patio furniture, accessories, and garden items. You can find fantastic deals on outdoor furniture like couches, tables, and lounge chairs, plus save on planters, umbrellas, gardening tools, and pizza ovens.

4th of July outfits: clothing for the whole family starting at $5.99

If you're still looking for your 4th of July outfit for this Thursday, Target has red, white, and blue outfits for the whole family starting at just $5.99. You can find patriotic T-shirts, hats, dresses, jewelry, and more at affordable prices.

Keurig K-Iced Plus Coffee Maker: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Target

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced Plus coffee maker, which is on sale for $99.99 at Target's 4th of July sale. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Target

The AirPods Pro 2 are always a best-seller, and Target's 4th of July sale has the earbuds on sale for $189.99 - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's 4th of July deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $279.99 now $259.99 at Target

Samsung's best-selling 43-inch TU690T series is down to just $259.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Target

Treat yourself to the Ninja Woodfire pizza oven, which is on sale for $299.99. You can enjoy pizza all summer long and cook other meals with the eight different functions, which include max roast, speciality roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate, and keep warm.

LG UT75 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $322.99 at Target

If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal from a reputable brand, Target has this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $322.99. The LG UT75 delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce Now, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Dyson V8 Origin: was $429.99 now $379.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's 4th of July deal brings the price down to $379.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

