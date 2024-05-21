Target launches huge summer sale ahead of Memorial Day - here are 7 deals I'd buy

Memorial Day sales are already in full swing as we're just days away from the May holiday and Target is joining the fun by launching a massive summer event. I've gone through all the offers to bring you the best deals on everything from patio furniture, grills, and clothing to headphones, TVs, vacuums, and more.



Target is always a popular destination during the Memorial Day sales event, thanks to summer savings on popular outdoor items, but that's not all that's discounted today. Target's summer sale also includes deals on kitchen appliances like blenders and air fryers, plus record-low prices on vacuums from Bissell and Dyson. If you're looking for tech deals, Target's summer sale has impressive offers on Apple devices, headphones, and TVs.

Below, I've listed links to the most popular categorized discounts at Target's summer sale, followed by the seven stand-out deals on vacuums, TVs, patio furniture, headphones, and pizza ovens. I'll update this page with more of the best offers leading up to Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), so make sure to bookmark this guide for all the latest bargains.

Target summer sale: today's 7 best deals

Target summer sale: up to 50% off patio, accessories and garden

Just ahead of Memorial Day, Target has launched a summer sale and the best offer is the discounts of up to 50% off patio furniture, accessories, and garden. You can find fantastic deals on outdoor furniture like couches, tables, and lounge chairs, plus save on planters, umbrellas, gardening tools, and pizza ovens.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129 now $99.99 at Target

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid, and it is of overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that it's on sale. At full retail, it's a bargain, but Target's summer sale is offering a hefty $30 off, making it even better value.

Ninja Detect Power Blender Pro Plus: was $179.99 now $159.99 at Target

Start off your summer with a new blender thanks to this deal from Target that brings the price of the Ninja Detect Power Plus down to $159.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and 24 and two 24-oz single-serve cups, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.95 now $249.95 at Target

Target's summer sale is slashing $100 off the highly-rated Beats Studio Pro headphones. They're gorgeous looking, easy to use, and the sound is good (read about it in our Beats Studio Pro review), so if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a solid deal.

Roku Plus Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Target

Treat yourself to the Ninja Woodfire pizza oven, which is on sale for $299.99. You can enjoy pizza all summer long and cook other meals with the eight different functions, which include max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoker, dehydrate and keep warm.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $299.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's deal brings the price down to a record low of $299.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

