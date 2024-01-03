Target is having a huge sale on tech gadgets - 55% off TVs, Apple, Fitbit, Beats and more

Start the new year with new tech gadgets with these incredible deals from Target. The retailer is having a massive sale on best-selling electronics, and I'm rounding up today's 13 best offers on TVs, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and smart home devices from brands like Apple, LG, Fitbit, Samsung, and Beats.



• Shop more tech deals at Target



Most of the tech deals listed below include left-over record-low prices from the Black Friday shopping season. That means you can score incredible bargains on last year's best-selling tech gadgets as the retailer makes room for 2024 devices. Some highlights include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99, this 50-inch 4K smart TV from LG for $329.99, and the top-rated Fitbit Charge 6 on sale for $129.95.

See more of today's best tech deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains from Target, I've listed links to popular sales, including clothing, storage solutions, fitness equipment, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

Target tech sale - the 13 best deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Target

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? You can get Amazon's latest smart speaker, the Echo Pop, for just $17.99. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Roku 4K Streaming Device: was $49.99 now $39 at Target

Target has the Roku 4K streaming device on sale for only $39. The powerful 4K streaming device allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ and includes a handy push-to-talk voice remote.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Target

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Target's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Target

The AirPods Pro 2 are always a best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for $189.99 - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $199.95 now $129 at Target

Save $70 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Target today. The wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Target

A huge discount on Fitbit's brand new tracker in all colors, with updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers. A comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score make this Fitbit a strong buy.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Target

Target's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $349.99 at Target

The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Today's deal from Target brings the price down to $349.99.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Hisense A6 Series 55-inch 4K UHD Google TV: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Target

A mid-size budget option from Targett is this Hisense R6 Series, and Targett has the 55-inch model on sale for just $199.99. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Virtual: X sound, Chromecast, and the Google experience built-in.

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Target

This LG 50-inch 4K smart TV is down to $329.99 - a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 55-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $899.99 now $749.99 at Target

If you're wanting to upgrade to a QLED display, the Samsung Q60C TV is a great option, and this 65-inch model is on sale for $749.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display.