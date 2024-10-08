Sony's stunning Bravia 8 OLED TV has hit a record-low price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and the tech deals are out in full force. Among those deals is a huge saving on one of 2024's most well-rounded OLED TVs - the Sony Bravia 8.

The 65-inch Bravia 8 is available in the US for a record-low price of $1,698.99 (was $2,499.99) at Amazon US and the same 65-inch Bravia 8 is available for a lowest ever price of £2,099 (was £2,499) at Amazon UK.

One of the best TVs of this year, the Sony Bravia 8 delivers the stunning OLED quality picture you'd expect, alongside its solid stock of good gaming features, but it's the built-in sound that gives the Bravia 8 over some of its rival mid-range OLEDs, providing an expansive, dynamic and crisp sound that means you won't need to add a soundbar. It's not often a Sony TV drops this low in price for a 65-inch model, so this is worth checking out.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,698.99 at Amazon US

The Sony Bravia delivers crisp picture quality with natural yet bold colors and comes with a good stock of gaming features, including some 'Perfect for PS5'. But, its the Bravia 8's built-in sound that sets it apart from mid-range OLED rivals. It delivers dynamic, accurate and clear sound that you won't find in many other TVs around this price. Sony's TVs are at the more premium end in their respective categories, so it's great when an excellent deal comes along – and this $800 saving is no exception.



Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV: was £2,499.99 now £2,099.99 at Amazon UK

Delivering excellent picture quality with crisp textures, bold and natural colors and rich contrast, the Bravia 8 is one of the best OLED TVs around. It also comes with a good selection of gaming features, including 'Perfect for PS5' ones, but its the Bravia 8's built-in sound that impresses most. Immersive, expansive and accurate, not may rival mid-range OLEDs can deliver sonically as well as the Bravia 8. It's still a premium priced OLED, but this £400 discount is not to be taken lightly.



In our Sony Bravia 8 review, we were seriously impressed by the Bravia 8's built-in sound, describing it as "dynamically impressive", thanks to its accurate placement in space, clear speech, and engaging dynamic range. It easily sits as one of the best TVs for sound and unlike a lot of other sets, you may not need to run out and grab a soundbar.

Thankfully, the Bravia 8 doesn't just sound great, but looks great, too. Its detail is refined, colors are vibrant and natural and its contrast is superb as well. It's also a solid performer for gaming, with 4K, 120Hz and VRR support as well as 'Perfect for PS5' features that will boost any PS5's picture when connected.

The Bravia 8 is just one of the many Prime Day TV deals we've seen today and it's certainly up there with some of the best we've seen.

