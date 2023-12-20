Shop last-minute deals at Target: 60% off gifts that arrive before Christmas Eve

If you're still searching the web for last-minute gifts, Target is here to help by offering huge discounts on a wide variety of gift ideas that all arrive before Christmas Eve. I've listed the 19 best last-minute deals below, which include savings on Apple devices, headphones, kitchen appliances, and vacuums.



Most of the last-minute deals from Target include left-over prices from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so you know you're getting a genuine bargain. Some highlights include the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, the popular Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker marked down to $149.99, and this nifty iRobot Roomba vacuum mop combo for $229.99.



Keep in mind that time is running out to ensure your gift arrives before Christmas Day. Target offers free, fast shipping on orders over $35, and items labeled Arrives by Christmas Eve will arrive before Sunday, December 24. If you're looking to shop for more last-minute bargains, you can visit our Christmas sales hub for today's best deals around the web.

Target last-minute gifts: today's 19 best deals

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $29 now $27 at Target

The Apple AirTag would make a great stocking stuffer, and Target has the rarely-discounted tracking device on sale for just $27. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, wallet, or anything else you don't want to lose, just attach an AirTag to it, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials air fryer: was $79 now $44.99 at Target

Air fryers always make great Christmas gifts, and Target has this Sur La Table Essentials model on sale for just $44.99. We haven't reviewed this model here at TechRadar, but for half price - it's hard to complain, considering you're getting four functions and a 5Qt capacity. It's not a big air fryer by any stretch of the imagination, but this one could be perfect if counter space is an issue in your kitchen.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Target has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99. The K-Mini can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Gourmia Digital Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Target

If you're looking for an appliance that does it all, Target has the top-rated Gourmia Digita Air Fryer on sale for $79.99. The 14-quart air fryer features 12 one-touch cooking presets, so you can air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate, and the rotisserie set and air fry baskets are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups.

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee machine: was $199 now $149.99 at Target

For a pod coffee machine, Another fantastic gift idea for the coffee lover is the Nespresso VertuoPlus for $149.99. It's one of the best coffee makers you can buy, and this specific model includes a handy milk frother, so you can enjoy a cup of premium, creamy coffee without leaving your home.

Ninja Professional Plus: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Target

Start off the new year with a new blender thanks to this deal from Target that brings the price of the Ninja Plus down to $104.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, an eight-cup food processor, and 24 and 18-oz single-serve cups so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Hearth & Hand: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Target

This stylish KitchenAid stand mixer has partnered with Hearth & Hand to produce unique colors, like this hunter-green color. It's also a high-quality mixer in its own right, capable of lasting for years with plenty of use. Today's deal from Target slashes $100 off the price.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $79.99 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $199, this deal is a great alternative.

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker: was $129 now $99.99 at Target

One of the most popular speakers around, and deservedly so. It sounds impactful, it's well-built and solid and is overall great quality for this kind of price, especially now that it's on sale for $99.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99.99 at Target

The Apple AirPods 2 are a Christmas best-seller, and Target has the earbuds on sale for just $99.99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Friday, Target's price is the best deal you can get right now. It's highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Target

The AirPods Pro 2 are another holiday best-seller, and Target has the noise-canceling earbuds on sale for $199.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones: was $349.99 now $229.99 at Target

You can grab the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $229.99. These superb headphones are still some of the best we've ever tested here at TechRadar, with a fantastic combination of comfort, sound quality, and 30 hours of battery life. While no longer the latest model, we'd still recommend these to anyone thanks to their class-leading noise cancellation - especially at this price.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Target

Target's last-minute Christmas gifts include the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Target

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Target

Record low price: Target's Christmas deals include the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $100 discount, bringing the tablet to its Black Friday price.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Target

We've briefly seen the latest iPad mini hit as low as $379 this past year, but only on one rare occasion. At $399, it's still a great buy and well worth snapping up at Target if you'd prefer a smaller 8-inch form factor. Despite it's size, it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power for every day tasks and gaming.

iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $399.99 now $229.99 at Target

Target has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and mop on sale for $229. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i5 delivers powerful suction and wet floor mopping and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Bissell CleanView Swivel Vacuum Cleaner: was $175 now $106.99 at Target

The Bissell CleanView Swivel vacuum features powerful suction that features a triple action brush roll to seamlessly pick up pet hair. The lightweight vacuum also includes a quick-release extension wand and a pet turbo eraser tool for quick and convenient pick-ups and has an automatic cord rewind. Today's deal from Target brings the price down to a record low of $106.99.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: was $429.99 now $279.99 at Target

The pricey but powerful Dyson vacuum is on my Christmas wish list, and Target has the V8 model on sale for $279.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

