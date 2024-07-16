Save big on Apple's mighty 11-inch iPad Pro this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, but the retail giant isn't the only one offering up bargains. Case in point: the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for just $599 at Best Buy, down from $799. Over in the UK, the model with extra 5G capability is available now for £847 at Amazon, down from £1,079, but stocks are low.

Apple recently launched its new generation of iPad Pros, so as expected the previous crop has now hit the sales. The latest models made it into our guides for the best iPads and best tablets overall, but this 2022 variant is also seriously capable thanks to its M2 chip, which still cuts the mustard when it comes to lightning-fast performance.

Today's best iPad deals for Prime Day

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th gen): was $799 now $599 at Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro shares many features with the 13-inch model. Apple's ProMotion technology, P3 wide color, and True Tone work together with the liquid retina display and antireflective coating to support vivid visuals no matter where you are. And it doesn't just look good: the iPad Pro runs on the M2, a powerful chipset that includes an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Storage space ranges from 128GB to 512GB.

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th gen): was £1,079 now £847 at Amazon

Over in the UK, the near-identical model is also heavily discounted right now, although this one has 5G capability in addition to Wi-Fi, when used with a compatible SIM card.

Somewhat confusingly, Apple has split its generation numbering based on screen size. So this 11-inch model is technically the 4th generation of iPad Pros, whereas its larger 12.9-inch sibling is part of the 6th generation.

But in reality, both models are near identical in spec, with both releasing in 2022. The larger option does feature a Liquid Retina XDR display, which offers a higher resolution than the standard Liquid Retina display in the smaller model. It also has a longer battery life.

Crucially, though, the 11-inch model still comes with Apple's mighty M2 chip. This is replete with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, making the iPad Pro a stellar performer on all fronts, from browsing and streaming to productivity and gaming. There's also 8GB of RAM to handle multiple tasks with aplomb.

You get 128GB of storage too, which should suffice if you don't plan on downloading a large amount of apps or saving large files – and if you do, the 512GB is also on offer (via the same link) for $799, down from $1,099.

If you'd like to know how this model stacks up against this year's crop, then you can take a look at our comparison piece, iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022): the key differences. And if you're interested in more tech deals, check out our main hub for the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

