Save 35% on the HP Victus 15 this festive season and get a great gaming laptop under $600
Easy on the eyes - and the wallet
The HP Victus 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops on the market, and it's just gotten even cheaper - right in time for the holidays. Designed with the price-savvy buyer in mind, the HP Victus 15 makes the perfect gift, but is light on weight for the person doing the gifting!
It's on sale now at Amazon at 35% off, which brings the price down further from $929 to $599.49.
We'd definitely recommend this for younger gamers or people just getting into the gaming scene. It may not be packed with the latest high-end components, but its gaming performance is good and it can comfortably double up as a work laptop. In our review, the HP Victus 15 scored a stellar four out of five stars, so be assured you'll be giving a soon-to-be-well-loved present to your friends or family.
HP Victus 15 Holiday deal
HP Victus 15: was
$929 now $599.99 at Amazon
This is a great budget option for gamers looking for a gaming laptop deal. It sports some solid specs including an Ryzen 5 7535HS 13420H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.
If we had to level a criticism at this laptop, the battery life of the HP Victus 15 is not much to write home about - so if you're going to be playing some heavy-duty titles for longer stretches, you're going to want it plugged in. However, for work or school purposes, you'll be absolutely fine working on the go. Just remember to plug it in when you start playing!
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).