Save 35% on the HP Victus 15 this festive season and get a great gaming laptop under $600

The HP Victus 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops on the market, and it's just gotten even cheaper - right in time for the holidays. Designed with the price-savvy buyer in mind, the HP Victus 15 makes the perfect gift, but is light on weight for the person doing the gifting!

It's on sale now at Amazon at 35% off, which brings the price down further from $929 to $599.49.

We'd definitely recommend this for younger gamers or people just getting into the gaming scene. It may not be packed with the latest high-end components, but its gaming performance is good and it can comfortably double up as a work laptop. In our review, the HP Victus 15 scored a stellar four out of five stars, so be assured you'll be giving a soon-to-be-well-loved present to your friends or family.

HP Victus 15 Holiday deal

HP Victus 15: was $929 now $599.99 at Amazon

This is a great budget option for gamers looking for a gaming laptop deal. It sports some solid specs including an Ryzen 5 7535HS 13420H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD of storage.

If we had to level a criticism at this laptop, the battery life of the HP Victus 15 is not much to write home about - so if you're going to be playing some heavy-duty titles for longer stretches, you're going to want it plugged in. However, for work or school purposes, you'll be absolutely fine working on the go. Just remember to plug it in when you start playing!

