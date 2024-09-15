Samsung's massive sale ends today: save over $1,000 on TVs, watches and phones

Samsung's week-long Discover fall sale ends today, which means you have just hours left to save big on best-selling tech. Samsung's sale includes over $1,000 in savings on best-rated phones, smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and 4K, QLED and OLED TVs.



• Shop Samsung's full Discover Fall sale



I've rounded up the nine best Samsung deals below, which include a mix of direct discounts and trade-in offers, with prices starting at just $19.99. Some highlights include Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 monitor on sale for an incredible price of $799, plus a second 24-inch monitor included for free, and the Galaxy Watch 7 for as little as $19.99 with an eligible trade-in. If you're shopping for a new TV, you can get this 75-inch 4K Crystal smart TV for an incredible price of $569.99 or get Samsung's highly-rated 48-inch S90D OLED on sale for a record-low of $1,199.99.



Remember, Samsung's Discover fall sale ends today, and you might not see prices like this until November's Black Friday deals event.

Discover Samsung Fall sale: the 9 best deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $19.99 after a trade-in

For Android owners, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is perfect for tracking their health and activity levels. It offers fast performance and a great-looking design while being packed with key sensors and more precise heart rate monitoring than before. You can save up to $270 on the Galaxy Watch 7 with an instant trade-in credit plus a $20 discount.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $279.98 now from $149.99 at Samsung

You can benefit from up to $100 in trade-in credit when you purchase Samsung's latest earbuds directly from the manufacturer. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $149.99. You get the full amount by handing over any previous Buds Pro model, and still a healthy $75 for the majority of other much old Samsung earbuds. If that wasn't impressive enough, Samsung will also give you a free Click Case worth $29.99, which is a see-through outer shell that carries the Galaxy Buds and cradle inside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $199.99 at Samsung

Up to $350 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is an excellent deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability, and with incredibly long battery life, the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: was $1,119.99 now from $399.99 after a trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus feels every bit like a flagship phone from the manufacturer. It has a great display, with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that looks gorgeous in any light. It also offers speedy performance, while the 50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP selfie camera all prove useful. Today's deal from Samsung allows you to save an additional $600 when you trade in a qualifying device or $200 off without a trade-in.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499.98 now $799.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G9 supports QHD 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time for players who need to see every detail and color. Thanks to its curved screen, it displays wider resolutions in less space, but it still takes up a decent amount of room on any desk. It's $500 off during the Discover Samsung sale, and you also get a second 24-inch monitor included for free.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $649.99 now $569.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for $569.99 - an incredible price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is down to a record-low price of $1,199.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,400 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 65-inch model down to a record low of $1,399.99. The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Fall Event sale has the gorgeous 65-inch Frame TV for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver life-like images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

