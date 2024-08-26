Samsung's Labor Day sale slashes the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 to just $459.99

This year's Labor Day sales are starting to arrive and one of the best deals we've spotted is on Samsung's latest foldable smartphone. For a limited time only, Samsung's Labor Day sale has the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as little as $459.99 (was $1,219.99). This is made up of a $120 discount and up to $650 in trade-in credit on compatible devices.



The deal means you are basically getting the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB one. It's also 100% unlocked and comes in a range of colors. For those who still aren't satisfied, if you purchase the phone, you'll get 25% off watches and buds from Samsung.

Labor Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $459.99 with trade-in credit at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most powerful foldable smartphone. Samsung's Labor Day sale gives you a memory upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB with no extra charge and up to $650 in trade-in credit should you wish to buy more Samsung gear. This flip phone has a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve picture quality.

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review loves this phone, saying it provides "undeniable power, professional-grade software, and the peace of mind that comes with improved durability and years of Android upgrades ahead."

The phone itself has a 4,000mAh battery, which delivers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching. For a foldable phone, the Z Flip 6 is as portable and lightweight as ever. We also love the IP48 dust and water resistance, which makes it incredibly durable.

You can learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our overview but if you're looking for more affordable alternatives, then check out our best cheap phones guide. For a range of different manufacturers, we also have a set of all the best phones.