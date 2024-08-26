Samsung's Labor Day sale slashes the latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 to just $459.99
Labor Day serves up a treat of a deal for phone lovers
This year's Labor Day sales are starting to arrive and one of the best deals we've spotted is on Samsung's latest foldable smartphone. For a limited time only, Samsung's Labor Day sale has the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for as little as $459.99 (was $1,219.99). This is made up of a $120 discount and up to $650 in trade-in credit on compatible devices.
• Shop Samsung's full Labor Day sale
The deal means you are basically getting the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB one. It's also 100% unlocked and comes in a range of colors. For those who still aren't satisfied, if you purchase the phone, you'll get 25% off watches and buds from Samsung.
Labor Day deal: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $459.99 with trade-in credit at Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most powerful foldable smartphone. Samsung's Labor Day sale gives you a memory upgrade from 256 GB to 512 GB with no extra charge and up to $650 in trade-in credit should you wish to buy more Samsung gear. This flip phone has a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve picture quality.
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review loves this phone, saying it provides "undeniable power, professional-grade software, and the peace of mind that comes with improved durability and years of Android upgrades ahead."
The phone itself has a 4,000mAh battery, which delivers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching. For a foldable phone, the Z Flip 6 is as portable and lightweight as ever. We also love the IP48 dust and water resistance, which makes it incredibly durable.
Shop more Labor Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, vacuums, laptops & clothing
- Appliances: 50% off major appliances at Best Buy
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & MacBooks from $80
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & smart home
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses, starting at $599
- Cheap TVs: Samsung, LG & Sony from $169
- Dell: Inspiron, XPS 13 & Alienware from $299
- DreamCloud: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Helix: 20% off sitewide + free two pillows
- Home Depot: up to 40% off select appliances
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, tools & patio furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals from $499
- Nordstrom: 35% off Nike, Adidas, Skims & more
- Purple: up to $1,000 off mattress and base
- Samsung: $1,500 off major appliances
- Saatva: up to 15% off luxury mattresses
- Walmart: 40% off furniture, laptops & TVs
You can learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our overview but if you're looking for more affordable alternatives, then check out our best cheap phones guide. For a range of different manufacturers, we also have a set of all the best phones.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.