Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is now almost half price thanks to another stunning lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

As the Black Friday deals get closer and closer, it's the season for big smartwatch discounts, and we've just seen one that could beat everything out there this year.

Right now at Amazon, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at a stunning new low price of just $159, almost 50% off its regular list price of $299.99.

The Galaxy Watch 6 might not be the latest and greatest model, but it's still an excellent fitness tracker and absolutely the best in the business at this price. So if you're an Android user in the market for a new smartwatch, look no further.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Another massive saving on one of the best Samsung smartwatches out there, this is another new lowest-ever price of $159, a saving of some $140, almost 50% off! For that you get exercise and workout tracking, sleep monitoring, and more.

Despite having been supplanted by the Galaxy Watch 7, the previous Galaxy Watch is still a great choice for Android users. As we noted in our review, there were few changes made to the new model. So while you don't get the faster chip in the Galaxy Watch 6, you do get the same great battery life and design. Both support Wear OS and feature a 1.3-inch or 1.5-inch AMOLED display.

This particular saving can be found on the 40mm Bluetooth Watch 6 in Black. You'll get the usual array of Galaxy Watch features including fitness tracking for over 90 different activities, personalized heart rate zones, sleep coaching, and always-on heart rate monitoring that can check for irregular rhythms indicative of atrial fibrillation before they become a bigger problem. You can even use the watch for body composition scanning, getting readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, BMI, and more.

If you'd rather make the leap to one of Samsung's new models for 2024, there are also some big savings on those too. you can score 23% off the Galaxy Watch 7 ($68 off) at Amazon, as well as 24% off the Galaxy Watch UIltra, $165 off at Amazon.