Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 crashes to wild lowest-ever price for Black Friday - over 50% off

One of the best early Black Friday deals on a smartwatch has just dropped, and it's a discount so good I can't quite believe it.

Right now, at Amazon in the U.S., you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 6 for just $139, a whopping 53% off, and a new lowest-ever price. That's $30 less than the best previous we've seen, a massive $160 saving on the MSRP.

While the Galaxy Watch 7 might be a bit more advanced, the Watch 6 at this price is a perfect budget pick for anyone who wants a great Android smartwatch.

Not in the U.S.? Scroll down to find deals where you are.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Black Friday deal

Samsusng Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: was $299.99 now $139.99 at Amazon At 53% off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best Android smartwatch picks in the Black Friday sale, a huge $160 off and a new lowest-ever price. Get sleep coaching, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more in the unobtrusive 40mm form factor.

Samsusng Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: was $329.99 now $159.99 at Amazon You can also save a massive $170 off the 44mm version, 52% off, and a new lowest-ever price of $159. That gets you a larger screen and all the same great health and fitness tracking features for less.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we praised last year's model for its updated design, snappy chip, and improved sleep and wellness metrics. The Galaxy Watch 7, unveiled earlier this year, improves on this version a bit but is essentially an iterative update. Battery life, display, and general function are all broadly the same, although the 6 lacks some of the newer AI-powered health-tracking features.

Given the insane price tag here, it's worth thinking of the Watch 6 as a great budget pick rather than a Galaxy Watch 7 alternative. If you want Samsung's latest and greatest and don't mind spending the extra cash, there are also generous discounts on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $205.05 at Amazon Get a whopping $95 off the Galaxy Watch 7 for a new lowest-ever price of $205. Save on the 40mm size or the larger 44mm option, with generous discounts on the LTE models, too.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US