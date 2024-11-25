Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 crashes to wild lowest-ever price for Black Friday - over 50% off
An incredible deal at just $139
One of the best early Black Friday deals on a smartwatch has just dropped, and it's a discount so good I can't quite believe it.
Right now, at Amazon in the U.S., you can pick up the Galaxy Watch 6 for just $139, a whopping 53% off, and a new lowest-ever price. That's $30 less than the best previous we've seen, a massive $160 saving on the MSRP.
While the Galaxy Watch 7 might be a bit more advanced, the Watch 6 at this price is a perfect budget pick for anyone who wants a great Android smartwatch.
Not in the U.S.? Scroll down to find deals where you are.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Black Friday deal
At 53% off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best Android smartwatch picks in the Black Friday sale, a huge $160 off and a new lowest-ever price. Get sleep coaching, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and more in the unobtrusive 40mm form factor.
You can also save a massive $170 off the 44mm version, 52% off, and a new lowest-ever price of $159. That gets you a larger screen and all the same great health and fitness tracking features for less.
In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we praised last year's model for its updated design, snappy chip, and improved sleep and wellness metrics. The Galaxy Watch 7, unveiled earlier this year, improves on this version a bit but is essentially an iterative update. Battery life, display, and general function are all broadly the same, although the 6 lacks some of the newer AI-powered health-tracking features.
Given the insane price tag here, it's worth thinking of the Watch 6 as a great budget pick rather than a Galaxy Watch 7 alternative. If you want Samsung's latest and greatest and don't mind spending the extra cash, there are also generous discounts on the Galaxy Watch 7.
Get a whopping $95 off the Galaxy Watch 7 for a new lowest-ever price of $205. Save on the 40mm size or the larger 44mm option, with generous discounts on the LTE models, too.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.