Don't wait for Prime Day: the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus drops to a record-low price

The latest Ring Battery Doorbell is on sale for a record-low price, just days ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day deals event. Right now, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $99.99 (was $149.99).



The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus has gone on sale for Amazon Prime members in the past, but this all-time low is a first for non-subscribers. Amazon also offers 20% off trade-ins, in case you have an older model you'd like the replace, and discounted bundles on related items like the Ring Chime Pro and Ring Stick Up Cam Plus. However, you have to act fast before the early Prime Day sales end.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is on sale for its lowest price ever for non-Prime members. As one of Amazon's latest Ring Doorbells, it features an improved camera and battery that surpasses previous models. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees. The battery reportedly lasts up to three times as long as previous Ring Doorbell models. You better act now before Prime Day takes the stage.

In its Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review, TechRadar praised the upgrade in camera quality and battery life from its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 4. Its new camera comes with 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and a new head-to-toe view that increases the field of view to 150 by 150 degrees. The battery life reportedly lasts three times the length of the previous Ring Doorbell models.

It removes a few features like pre-roll, the ability to record the four seconds before motion capture triggers, and Amazon Echo motion trigger alerts, but arguably makes up for it with the tradeoffs.

