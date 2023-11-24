Protect your new MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Max with this AppleCare+ bundle for Black Friday

The Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Max chip was only released this month, but already we're seeing some great Black Friday MacBook Pro deals on these latest models, including this MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Max, 36GB memory, and 1TB storage and 3 years of AppleCare+ for just $3,278 at Amazon.

We're swamped with Black Friday deals right now, and so finding a bargain like this one is a real treat since you not only get one of the best MacBook Pro models on the market, but you also get three years of AppleCare+ thrown in for added peace of mind and security for your investment.

Today's best Black Friday MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Max, 36GB, 1TB) w/ AppleCare+ 3-year coverage plan: was $3,478 now $3,278 at Amazon

Protect your investment for one of the best laptops ever made with this MacBook Pro with M3 Max bundle with 36GB unified memory, 1TB storage, and 3 years of AppleCare+ coverage for $200 off compared to buying them separately.

We absolutely love the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Max chip, which is capable of heavy-duty professional workloads like video editing but also gaming and many other high-performance tasks.

With more than $3,000 invested in this laptop, it makes a lot of sense to invest in a care plan to protect it. With three years of coverage for just $79, you can be sure that your new MacBook is well protected against life's uncertainties.

As for what's covered under AppleCare+, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty for repairs to the screen, display, battery (if it can't keep more than 80% charge), accessories, and other damaged components, as well as two 'accidental damage protection' incidents per any 12-month period, for a small deductible.

There are some other important protections for AppleCare+ as well, so you'll definitely want to check the full coverage details, but as a $279 benefit, you're effectively getting a $200 discount on the bundle if you bought them separately.

