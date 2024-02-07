Presidents' Day is weeks away - save up to $1,300 on appliances right now

The yearly President's Day sales are usually the best time earlier in the year to get a deal on an appliance, and we're already starting to see great deals crop up at leading retailers.

For example, over at Samsung, you can get up to $1,300 off one of the brand's premium bespoke refrigerators right now, as well as significant discounts on other white goods. Lowes and Best Buy have also launched compelling appliance deals this week, with both retailers offering up to 30% off across a wide range of ranges, washers, and dryers, among many other products.

Small appliance deals are also starting to pick up steam ahead of President's Day. Air fryers start at just $19.99 (was $49) for this Bello Pro Series at Best Buy, and we've also spotted the excellent Shark Navigator vacuum cleaner on sale for $119 (was $189) at Walmart - that's a whole $10 cheaper than over Black Friday last year.

You can see a full roundup of this week's best early President's Day appliance sales just down below. If you're interested in other categories, then don't hesitate to head on over to our main President's Day sales page for recommendations on TVs, laptops, and even more tech deals.

Today's best appliance deals

Bella Pro Series 3QT air fryer: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy

If you've been interested in grabbing an air fryer but have found the well-known brands and models a little pricey, this Bella Pro at Best Buy could be a great option. It's extremely basic, only having controls for time and temperature, but that's really all you need to experiment and get great results. At 3Qt, it's a little on the small size, but it's still enough for 2-4 people, depending on what you're using it for.

Instant Vortex Plus 6QT air fryer: was $169 now $71.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, if you want a more advanced model, you could check out this great deal on an Instant Vortex Plus air fryer at Amazon. At 6QTs, this one is a mid-sized model, and it comes with a ton of handy one-touch presets for ease of use. The Vortex Plus also has a few great quality-of-life features, like a clear front so you can easily monitor your cooking and a useful odor filter. Today's discount at Amazon also brings this model down to its lowest-ever price (cheaper than Black Friday, in fact).

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $229, thanks to today's massive $120 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift Away vacuum: was $189 now $119 at Walmart

Getting a powerful vacuum from a well-respected brand doesn't mean you have to shell out for a pricey Dyson; this Shark Navigator is a great option. While this is a corded model, the Shark Navigator works on both carpet and hard floors equally well thanks to its lift-away technology (which enables you to detach the pod so you can clean anywhere). Not only is this a great value vacuum, but today's price at Walmart is $10 cheaper than over Black Friday.

Shark Pet Pro cordless vacuum: was $259 now $159 at Walmart

If you'd prefer to get a cordless vac, a great option in today's deals at Walmart is this Shark Pet Pro. This is the non-flex version of this model, which means that it doesn't have a hinge mid-way down the stem, but it's still a great vac - and over $100 cheaper than the flex version. Capable of great performance on both hard and soft surfaces, the Shark Pet Pro weighs just over 7 lbs and features up to 40 minutes of use on a single charge with anti-hair wrap technology and a useful detachable hand vac.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo provides powerful suction that features a FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum can also transform into a detachable, portable canister vacuum for quick and easy cleanups. Today's early Presidents' Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $199.99.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

This Keurig K-Mini is a great choice for those working with a small space thanks to its compact size, and Amazon has the coffee maker on sale for just $59.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Early sales on major appliances

Best Buy: save up to 30% off major appliances

Appliances are one of the most popular Presidents' Day sales categories, and Best Buy is currently offering up to 30% off major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washers and dryers from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE. You can also save an extra 10% on three or more select KitchenAid appliances.

Lowe's: save up to 30% on major appliances, plus additional bundle discounts

One of the biggest appliance sales you'll find anywhere this President's Day, Lowe's is currently discounting refrigerators, washers, ranges, and many more appliances by up to 35%. A few brands featured in the sale include Frigidaire, Whirlpool, GE, and Samsung. In addition to upfront discounts, also be sure to keep an eye out for Lowe's current specials - like the current promotion that gets you an additional $100 off for every $1,000 you spend on GE-branded products.

Home Depot: save up to $750 on major appliances

It doesn't look like Home Depot has gone live with its full array of President's Day appliance sales just yet but you can already find promising deals on major white goods. For example, there are discounts of up to $750 across a range of refrigerators, ranges, washers, and dryers right now, which can equate to a 40% discount in some cases.

