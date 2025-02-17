Presidents' Day Apple sales are live – shop AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from $69.99

Celebrate George Washington's birthday with incredible Presidents' Day Apple sales. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have launched Presidents' Day sales, and some of the best offers are on Apple's best-selling devices. You can find record-low prices on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, and smartwatches, starting at just $69.99.



• Shop top deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day sale



To help you find all the best Presidents' Day Apple sales in one place, I've scoured each retailer to bring you today's best deals. The holiday also brings impressive discounts on tech devices, and this year's deals don't disappoint. A few highlights include Apple's best-selling AirTags on sale for $69.99, the powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $749, and the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329.



Below are links to the best Apple sales around the web, followed by the best Presidents' Day Apple deals. Remember that most offers will end tonight at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the next big holiday sale event.

The best Presidents' Day Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $69.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon My favorite Presidents' Day deal from Amazon is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $199. The sound quality is excellent, the noise cancellation power is top-level, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is superb, and they're packed with smart features for iPhone users, including an 'unlosable' case that's genuinely super-helpful.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $329 at Amazon Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is back down to a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further on Presidents' Day proper.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a whopping $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Apple iPad mini is a fantastic small-form all-rounder. The powerful A17 Pro chip makes this the ideal tablet for pro users who need that extra level of performance but in a much smaller package. We love the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is small enough to make the device beautifully portable but large enough to enable tablet video editing. A discount of $100 drops it to a record-low price.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is down to its lowest price ever when you apply the additional $50 coupon at checkout. This particular model has 16GB of RAM, which is far more useful than the 8GB models and boosts performance considerably. It only has 256GB of SSD storage, but that should be fine for most essential files and apps, and you won’t be gaming or doing anything too advanced here. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks excellent, and it has up to 18 hours of battery life, so it’s ideal for students or commuters.

More Presidents' Day sales