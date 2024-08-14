Preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon and recieve a free $30 gift card

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are coming this fall, so preorders are out and about, and Amazon already has a tempting deal. You can order the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 and receive a free $30 Amazon gift card.

This is the standard price for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. However, with the added $30 gift card, it's technically a $30 discount. That way, you get the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with any Amazon items of your choice with the $30 gift card. As per the listing, the Amazon gift card is valid between 8/13/2024 and 9/28/2024 at 11:59 pm PT. This deal is only available while supplies last, so it's best to preorder now while it's here.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 pre-order deal

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with $30 Gift Card: was $259.00 now $229.00 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the newest Google wireless earbuds and the first to use the powerful Tensor A1 chips. As per Google, these chips can cancel twice as much noise as before and improve audio overall. Even better, the buds last between 8 to 12 hours of battery life depending on whether Active Noise Cancellation is on. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with a $30 gift card at Amazon, which is essentially a $30 discount on a pair of earbuds that replaces the sale cost with Amazon purchase money. You can get whatever you want off the Amazon catalog with the gift card.

TechRadar hasn't solidified its Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 rating ahead of launch. Our reviewer noted that the buds are 27% smaller and much more comfortable than the past model. They also feature vibrant colorways like Peony (Pink) and Wintergreen (Green) in addition to monotone Hazel (Gray) and Porcelain (Ivory).

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds to incorporate Tensor A1 chips. Google claims that these processors more efficiently isolate higher frequencies and cancel twice as much noise as before. They also improve overall audio through the Clear Calling feature for both speakers. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 runs on 12 hours of battery life (or 48 hours with the case) when Active Noise Cancellation is off or 8 hours with it on (or 30 hours with the case).

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 don't come out until later this year on September 26. Besides the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, TechRadar has a list of best wireless earbuds and even one for the best budget wireless earbuds. You can also read about what features to expect in our Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 overview.