Post-Labor Day deal: you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE for as little as $99.99

Labor Day sales aren't over just yet. Samsung has an incredible deal on its budget tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. The tech giant is offering up to $350 in savings with an eligible trade-in, which means you can get the tablet for as little as $99.99.



The Galaxy Tab S9 FE (and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus) is $100 off upfront. However, you can get it even cheaper if you trade in an old tablet, including the Samsung Galaxy tablet models from the Galaxy Tab S6 or older. The cheapest Galaxy Tab S9 FE is $349.99 (was $449.99) for 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus is $419.99 (was $519.99) for 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. If you have a trade-in, those prices drop to less than half the total price of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. You can also choose between four colors for the same price: Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: save up to $350 off at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is Samsung's alternative to the Apple iPad. While arguably not as powerful, it flaunts an 11-inch screen with 2304 x 1440 (WUXGA+) resolution and a camera capable of recording UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 30fps. Its battery lasts up to 20 hours and can fully charge in just an hour and a half. It's $100 off for this sale for all colors: Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender. You can get up to $350 off total (including a limited-time discount) if you have an eligible tablet to exchange using Samsung's trade-in program.

