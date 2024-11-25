My favorite TV of all time is up to $1,300 off for Black Friday

Black Friday is just a few days away, and Samsung is now majorly discounting my favorite TV ever, and, truthfully, one of my all-time favorite gadgets. The iconic Frame TV is now up to $1,300 off from Samsung’s online store, making it one of the best times ever to purchase one of the elegant TVs.

The 55-inch, which I wrote about for Prime Day two, is even cheaper at just $899.99 (originally $1,499.99), and if you want to go ultra-big, the 85-inch is still a lot at $2,999.99, but that’s a crazy discount from the $4,299.99 MSRP. Either route, from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches, you get an excellent 4K QLED screen with an anti-reflective coating and a keen ability to display works of art when the TV is off – and trust me, you’ll do a double take.

Seeing how this is a massive discount offering the lowest prices on a 55, 65, 75, or 85-inch Frame TV, you won’t want to wait to add to your cart.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung While you can save up to $1,300 on Frame TVs at Samsung right now, the 65-inch is the sweet spot for many at just $1,299.99 (originally $1,999.99). You get a 4K QLED screen with a unique matte finish that makes works of art pop, and it features a Tizen smart interface out of the box for easy streaming.

So what makes the Frame TV so great? Well, it looks fantastic, especially with the easily swappable bezels. I currently have the 55-inch Disney Edition of the Frame TV, with a platinum frame all around it, but you can pick from several official ones – varying shades of wood and styles of metal – from Samsung directly or get one made by a third party. Just do a quick search on Etsy.

However, the real treat is that when the Frame TV is off, it’s not just a black rectangle; it can display a work of art or photos of your choosing. And since it boasts a special anti-reflective coating, you’ll do a double take as works of art look like the real deal. As a bonus when watching content, the Frame TV will do its best to block out reflections, environmental or artificial.

Of course, the Frame TV is a Samsung QLED TV at heart, offering a vibrant, immersive viewing experience for a broad range of content. The company’s own Tizen smart interface is onboard, offering easy access to streaming services.

If you’re not in the market for a new TV, check out some of the top Black Friday deals you can shop right now.