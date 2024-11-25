My favorite TV of all time is up to $1,300 off for Black Friday
A crazy deal for the iconic Frame TV
Black Friday is just a few days away, and Samsung is now majorly discounting my favorite TV ever, and, truthfully, one of my all-time favorite gadgets. The iconic Frame TV is now up to $1,300 off from Samsung’s online store, making it one of the best times ever to purchase one of the elegant TVs.
The 55-inch, which I wrote about for Prime Day two, is even cheaper at just $899.99 (originally $1,499.99), and if you want to go ultra-big, the 85-inch is still a lot at $2,999.99, but that’s a crazy discount from the $4,299.99 MSRP. Either route, from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches, you get an excellent 4K QLED screen with an anti-reflective coating and a keen ability to display works of art when the TV is off – and trust me, you’ll do a double take.
Seeing how this is a massive discount offering the lowest prices on a 55, 65, 75, or 85-inch Frame TV, you won’t want to wait to add to your cart.
While you can save up to $1,300 on Frame TVs at Samsung right now, the 65-inch is the sweet spot for many at just $1,299.99 (originally $1,999.99). You get a 4K QLED screen with a unique matte finish that makes works of art pop, and it features a Tizen smart interface out of the box for easy streaming.
So what makes the Frame TV so great? Well, it looks fantastic, especially with the easily swappable bezels. I currently have the 55-inch Disney Edition of the Frame TV, with a platinum frame all around it, but you can pick from several official ones – varying shades of wood and styles of metal – from Samsung directly or get one made by a third party. Just do a quick search on Etsy.
However, the real treat is that when the Frame TV is off, it’s not just a black rectangle; it can display a work of art or photos of your choosing. And since it boasts a special anti-reflective coating, you’ll do a double take as works of art look like the real deal. As a bonus when watching content, the Frame TV will do its best to block out reflections, environmental or artificial.
Of course, the Frame TV is a Samsung QLED TV at heart, offering a vibrant, immersive viewing experience for a broad range of content. The company’s own Tizen smart interface is onboard, offering easy access to streaming services.
If you’re not in the market for a new TV, check out some of the top Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.
He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.