Move fast! One of our favorite Wear OS watches just got a massive pre-Black Friday discount

With the Black Friday deals just around the corner, we're already seeing a swathe of epic savings across some of our favorite smartwatches and fitness trackers. That includes a massive saving on one of our favorite Google Pixel Watch alternatives, the Ticwatch Pro 5.

Usually $349 in the U.S., you can score a $122 coupon applied at checkout and pick one up for just $227 at Amazon. Live in the UK? You can grab one at a stellar 32% off, now just £209 instead of £309. That's just £9 off its previous lowest-ever price.

The Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5 is an absolutely tremendous Wear OS watch and a great Pixel Watch alternative to boot. It's got a powerful processor, sleek design, and excellent battery life.

Ticwatch Pro 5: was $349.99 now $227.99 at Amazon

With this $122 coupon applied at checkout, you can get the Ticwatch Pro 5 for its lowest-ever price of $227, replete with 32GB of memory and 80 hours of battery life. Available in both colors, this is a deal that could end at any time, so it is definitely not to be missed.

Ticwatch Pro 5: was £309.99 now £209.99 at Amazon

There's an equally impressive saving on this watch in the UK, a full £100 off takes this to £209. A 32% saving that falls just £9 shy of its lowest-ever price. You get the same great features in either the Sandstone or the Obsidian colorway.

As you can read in our Ticwatch Pro 5 review, we absolutely love Mobvoi's mid-range Wear OS smartwatch. It's definitely one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there, with a powerful processor, accurate fitness tracking, and a classy look.

It boasts an aluminum case, with an always-on OLED display measuring 466 x 466 px. Inside you'll find GPS, Bluetooth, and an impressive 80 hours of battery life that should easily get you three days of usage from a single charge. That 1.42-inch display is impressive, and the Snapdragon W5+ chip keeps everything running smoothly.

Other features include workout tracking with data for heart rate, skin temperature, Sp02, GPS, and more. With 32GB of onboard storage you can load cards to Google Wallet, and entire downloaded playlists from streaming services like Spotify, so you can exercise without your phone.

Metrics are right on par with more expensive rivals like the Apple Watch Ultra, and overall it ranks as one of our top-rated smartwatches. The only people it won't serve are iPhone users because of its Android-only compatibility. Otherwise, this deal makes a very good mid-range smartwatch a fantastic option, even for those on a budget.