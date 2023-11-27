Mint Mobile Cyber Monday: get three months free or a Google Pixel 7 Pro for $299

Regardless of whether you're looking to switch up your pricey unlimited data plan or looking to bag a cheap device - you'll want to check out Mint Mobile's excellent Cyber Monday deals today.

Foremost, the prepaid carrier is currently offering a superb introductory plan deal for new customers that gets you a whole three months of service for free when you pick up a three month plan. This is easily one of the best deals of the year so far at the carrier - and a great way to try out Mint for less if you're curious.

On top of that, Mint's also offering new customers some incredibly hefty price cuts on brand-new Google Pixel devices. Available for a limited time only is a $200 price cut on the latest Google Pixel 8 range, or a massive $600 discount on the older Google Pixel 7 Pro - a deal that brings the flagship down to just $299 upfront. Note that a 3-month plan is needed to be eligible for these deals but Mint will also throw in an additional 3 months as a nifty little bonus.

You can read more about these Mint Mobile Cyber Monday deals just down below. Alternatively, head on over to our Cyber Monday phone deals page for more recommendations. You can also see our main Cyber Monday deals hub for everything from cheap air fryers to high-end TVs.

Mint Mobile Cyber Monday deals

Mint Mobile: get three months free with any three-month plan

Cheap phone plan: Mint Mobile's excellent Cyber Monday deal offers a fantastic opportunity for new customers to try out this outstanding prepaid carrier for cheap. For a limited time only, get a whole three months of service for free when you pick up any three-month plan at the prepaid carrier. Note that this promotion doesn't just apply to the cheaper options at Mint, but also the incredibly well-priced unlimited plan (starting at just $30 per month).

Eligible Mint Mobile plans

You can check out our Mint Mobile plans page for more guidance on Mint's current line-up of prepaid plans. We'd probably recommend the unlimited data plan as the best-value option right now but the 15GB plan is also fantastic for thrifty users who don't need a lot of data.

Mint Mobile Cyber Monday phone deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile

The Pixel 7 Pro might not be the latest device in the range anymore, but Mint's latest deal ahead of Cyber Monday makes it a superb value buy. For a limited time only, you can score this flagship device alongside a new plan for just $299 - a huge saving. While this deal is eligible for new customers only, the carrier is also throwing in 6 months of service for free, essentially allowing you to bundle in a cheap plan on top of your already-cheap cell phone.