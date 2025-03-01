Massive TV sale at Walmart is live: clearance prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs from $148

Score record-low prices from Samsung, LG and Vizio

It's officially March, and Walmart just launched a massive TV sale, as the retailer prepares for new 2025 model TVs. That means you can score clearance prices on best-selling older displays from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and Vizio.

I've combed through Walmart's TV sale and hand-picked the 11 best deals that start at just $115. Spring is an excellent time to find huge discounts on TVs, as brands like Samsung and LG get ready to release newer models. That means you can find a great deal if you don't have to have the latest and greatest TV. Walmart's sale also includes a wide range of displays, from budget sets to premium OLED displays with various sizes and features.

A few highlights include Samsung's 65-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $398, this Vizio 75-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for the excellent price of $498, and Samsung's highly rated 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,089.

Shop more of Walmart's best clearance TV deals below and check out our roundup of Walmart's spring sale for more bargains from the retailer.

Walmart's clearance TV sale - the 11 best deals

TCL 32-inch Full HD 1080p LED Roku TV
TCL 32-inch Full HD 1080p LED Roku TV: was $128 now $115 at Walmart

This is an excellent option for a basic HD TV that doesn't take up much space. The TCL S3 Series TV features 3 HDMI inputs and has the Roku experience, allowing you to stream your favorite apps, seamlessly, plus the compatible app will enable you to use your voice to control your TV.

Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV
Vizio 43-inch Class Full HD LED Smart TV: was $252 now $148 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap, smaller-screen TV to put in an extra bedroom, this Vizio 43-inch display is on sale for just $148. While the TV lacks 4K resolution, you get smart capabilities and support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV
Hisense 55-inch R6 Series 4K UHD Roku TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart

For just $248, you get this Hisense 58-inch TV with 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound. While it's an older model TV, released in 2017, it still comes with the Roku operating system for easy streaming, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
Onn 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $298 - an incredible price. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart

Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400, which is an absolute steal.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size from a reputable brand. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart

This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for an incredible price of $498. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV
Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,089 at Walmart

If you're looking for a premium display, Walmart has the highly-rated Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,089. It offers HDR OLED, which analyzes each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, football, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Walmart

LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price we briefly saw on Black Friday. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Hisense 75-Inch U6H Series 4K Google TV
Hisense 75-Inch U6H Series 4K Google TV: was $698 now $488 at Amazon

Walmart has this 75-inch Hisense U6H 4K Google TV on sale for $488 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is an excellent deal for a big-screen display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Game Mode Plus with HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV
Vizio 75-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $779.50 now $564 at Walmart

Here's another big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $564 for the 75-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

You can see more of today's best TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.

