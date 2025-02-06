Massive Amazon devices sale is live the UK – I've picked the 14 best deals from £20.99

A huge device sale has just been launched at Amazon, with massive savings of up to 40% on best-selling streaming sticks, tablets, video doorbells, cameras, TVs, and more. Amazon has somewhat unnecessarily tied these savings into its Valentine's Day sale, but no matter if you're buying for yourself or another, there are some good deals on offer for this time of the year.

• Browse the full Amazon Devices sale

One highlight is the Ring Video Doorbell for £59.99 (was £99.99), which is a return to the record-low price I last saw over Black Friday. The handy battery-powered doorbell offers all the basics, such as high-quality video, night vision colour, and a lengthy battery life. Just know some features – including saving videos for up to 180 days – are locked behind a subscription fee.

Another strong offer is this Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV for £299.99 (was £499.99). This is the lowest price yet for the new version of Amazon's budget-friendly Fire TV that's a good option if you need a capable and affordable basic TV for your everyday viewing. Naturally, it lacks some premium features, but 4K Ultra HD support ensures excellent picture quality and all major streaming apps are supported.

These are the two main standouts, but there are even more offers below from the latest Amazon UK sale. Not many others match the cheapest prices I've seen in other sales events, which is to be expected during this time of year, but many of the savings are still strong with prices that are only a few pounds off the best-ever deals.

Amazon Devices UK sale - the 14 best deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The newest version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now just £2 more than it's ever been, making this an inexpensive way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. This is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was almost three years ago. The chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the streaming stick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon This is just £5 more than the lowest price I've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and only the second offer I've seen since it launched. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released in October so discounts have been rare, however, it's been as low as £49.99 over Black Friday. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 sports one of the largest screens from across the range, making content look nicer and easier to see. Plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. Today's offer is a good price, but just know that it has been £20 cheaper in the past.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to the record-low price I last saw over Black Friday. We've tested many versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Ring Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon This deal has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for £59.99 – that's a return to within £10 of the cheapest price we've ever seen. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk. It can be placed outdoors thanks to the weather-resistant design and a battery life of six to twelve months.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £34 at Amazon Amazon's latest sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell down to £34 – which is only £5 more than the record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is a mere £3 more than the record-low price from Black Friday so a decent offer outside of the major sales events.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for £99.99. That's £5 more than the record-low price I saw during Black Friday. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon The premium Kindle Scribe has only been discounted a handful of times since its release so it's worth taking advantage of a deal if you see one. Just know that it has been down to £215 in the past. The Scribe combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was £249.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Amazon's sale includes this 32-inch display on sale for £149.99, which is only £10 more than the previous record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It is also available in 55 and 43-inch alternatives, both of which are also discounted to the lowest prices yet. The impressive 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.