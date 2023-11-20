LEGO Black Friday deals - 13 sets I would buy right now before they sell out

The most popular LEGO sets usually carry a premium price tag, but this year's Black Friday deals are offering more than a few good options. From Harry Potter-themed kits to seasonal specials, you'll find a surprisingly decent number of Black Friday LEGO deals on sale right now.

I've rounded up 13 favorites from the Black Friday sales at Amazon, Walmart, and other leading retailers just down below. I've picked out these deals especially because of their low prices - all of which hover close to or match the record low.

I've made sure to include some classics, but most of the selections are from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Marvel's Avengers - all the most popular ranges available right now from LEGO.

Today's best Black Friday LEGO deals

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $33.74 at Walmart

Best-seller: This year's Star Wars Lego advent calendar doesn't disappoint, with a Palpatine and Ewok dressed up for the holidays and a Gonk droid disguised as a reindeer. You'll also get a handful of other minifigs and various mini-builds of iconic locations and vehicles from the series.

Lego Harry Potter advent calendar: was $44.99 now $28.49 at Walmart

Love Harry Potter and Xmas? Then you're in luck as this Harry Potter-themed Lego advent calendar has just been given a price cut. Each day from December 1 to Christmas Day, you'll have a mini Lego model to build themed around Harry Potter.

LEGO Marvel Avengers advent calendar: was $44.99 now $26.99 at Walmart

And, if the two above LEGO advent calendars don't do it for you, here's another great Black Friday deal from Walmart on a Marvel Avengers set. Included in this 24-day set are figures of popular super heroes like Doctor Strange, Captain America, and Spider-Man, among others, as well as small mini-build kits like a jet pack and Hydra Train.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon

This Millennium Falcon set is very popular and highly detailed, and it's even better if you can get it at a Cyber Monday price. Though its lowest price was in the summer of last year at $128, its pre-Cyber Monday offer of $135.99 at Amazon is still a great find. The set’s additional Lego Star Wars minifigures are also a great touch for re-enacting your favorite scenes.

LEGO Minecraft The Swamp: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon

Who says LEGO has to be expensive? This awesome little Minecraft set is the perfect stocking filler for the avid gamer aged 8 and up. This particular set features two figures and enough blocks to create a small diorama - reminiscent of a scene in the popular PC game.

LEGO BrickHeadz The Mandalorian & The Child: was

$19.99 now $14.12 at Amazon

A slightly different type of LEGO kit, and one that's perfect for those who like desktop figures, is this Mandalorian-themed BrickHeads set. It's pretty damn cheap and contains enough blocks to create a cool little figure of both the Mandalorian and the baby Yoda. This one's likely more aimed at collectors but we could see kids who like Star Wars enjoying it too.

Lego Super Mario Donkey Kong’s Tree House: was $59 now $47.99 at Amazon

What do you get the Nintendo-loving millennial who has everything? Obviously this Black Friday deal on a LEGO Super Mario Donkey Kong tree house. Although aimed at ages 8 and up, I have to say I'd quite like this one on my desk at work - especially because it's down to its lowest ever price right now at Amazon.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $44.99 now $29.19 at Amazon

This isn't the first time this popular TIE Fighter kit has been on sale over at Amazon but it is at its lowest ever price right now. A classic mid-sized 432-piece set that's aimed at ages 8 and up, you'll get enough blocks here to make a decently-sized replica of the well known ship from Star Wars - complete with a spring-loaded mechanism for the lasers. Prefer the rebel scum? Get Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter instead for $32.39 (was $49.99) at Amazon.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Room of Requirement: was $49 now $39.99 at Amazon

Another great mid-sized kit on sale in the Amazon Black Friday sale, this Hogwarts kit lets you recreate scenes from the secret Room of Requirement. Included are five characters, including Harry and Hermione, props, and enough bricks to recreate one of Hogwarts' towers.

Lego Star Wars Hoth Combo Pack: was $69.98 now $45 at Walmart

This Walmart exclusive 2 in 1 Lego Star Wars pack is a both a great gift idea for your Lego-loving kids, and Black Friday find. For $25 off, the set comes with 7 Star Wars minifigures and a Lego droid so you can recrate your favourite moments from the movies.

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon

Transform your table center pieces with the Lego Flower Bouquet, a beautiful looking building set that looks great all year round. This unique set is on offer at Amazon, with chances of another price drop as we get closer to Black Friday.

Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Best Buy

At a record-low price, it would be a shame to miss out on this fantastic offer. Based off the popular Disney film, this Lego set is detailed with props and minifigures including everyone's favourite talking dog, Doug.

Lego Icons Atari: was $239.99 now $191.99 at Amazon

Feel nostalgia like never before this Black Friday. Lego's replica of the classic Atari video game console is perfect for fans of retro gaming, coming with 3 game cartridges and a moving joystick. Sitting at it's lowest price yet, this one is not to be missed this Black Friday.

