I've tried and tested every Apple Watch: Here are all the best deals in the Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days October sales event is here, and as always it’s a great time to save on many of your favorite Apple Watch models. We’re tracking prices on a wide range of products and seeing some really impressive discounts including savings on Apple’s brand new Apple Watch Series 10 and that impressive black Titanium Ultra 2.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days event is a paradise for those looking for a cheap Apple Watch. It usually falls within just a few weeks of the September iPhone and Apple Watch event, and that's true again this year. That means the new devices have been on shelves for a little while, and we’re almost a year away from the next models in the cycle.

I’ve been covering the Apple Watch for more than half a decade, and before that, I actually worked for Apple and was present in stores for the day one launch over 10 years ago. I’ve tried and tested every Apple Watch, including all of the best Apple Watches available in 2024. With this wealth of knowledge and a suite of price-tracking tools, I’ve put together a roundup of the best Apple Watch deals I’ve found so far, including savings on newer and older models.

Early standout offers include a $65 saving on the brand new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 , and $80 off the cellular version of the Apple Watch SE , a great choice for families with children.



As you might expect, Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days event is a Prime-exclusive sale, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the deals. Don’t fret if you’re not a member though, you can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to take part.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most rugged and durable smartwatch, with incredible battery life and a brilliant screen. It's just fallen to $734 in its slick new Satin Black colorway.

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

At under $200, this is a great price for Apple's entry-level and budget-friendly smartwatch. We said in our Apple Watch SE 2 review that it's a respectable mid-range smartwatch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm): was $429.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is down $100 Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $329.99, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: was £219 now £197 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS, 40mm): was £219 now £197 at Amazon

We're only seeing one significant discount in the UK sales so far. The excellent "best Apple Watch for most people" has a small 10% discount, with the larger 45mm version offering an 8% discount, from £249 down to £228 at Amazon.

What's the difference between the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch?

As the best Apple Watch models available right now, you might be choosing between the Apple Watch Series 10 vs the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 10 is much cheaper but offers less battery life and less protection against the elements. It's a great mainstream choice with a better display than the Ultra 2 but isn't the best choice for the great outdoors. The Ultra 2 is bigger, heavier, and more expensive, but packs in way more battery life and extreme durability for climbing, hiking, mountain biking, diving, and anything else you can throw at it.

The SE is cheaper again, made with cheaper materials and older parts to cut down on costs. It's still a fantastic watch and well worth picking up at discount.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK