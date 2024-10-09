I've covered Prime Day for five years: here are the 27 deals to shop before they're gone

Today is the final day of Amazon's Big Prime Deals Day sale, but there's still time to score a bargain if you want to take advantage of this Amazon Prime Day event in all but name. Right now, the retailer's vast inventory is absolutely full to the brim with Prime Day deals on everything from cheap air fryers to the latest Apple MacBooks.

It's a lot to go through, which is why I've hand-picked my favourite Amazon Prime Day deals right here on this page. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been covering Amazon's massive sales for five years, so I've become a real dab-hand at sorting the gold from the duds. Put simply, I've found some great discounts today on well-known brands like Sony, Ninja, Shark, and Apple.

Where appropriate, I've highlighted record-low prices today, and nearly all these deals are on models that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. Note that some of these deals require Amazon Prime membership to shop, however. If you're not already a member, the good news is you can quickly sign up for a free 30-day trial to get full, unlimited access to the entire sale, and free delivery to boot.

Most of these Prime Day deals will end tonight at midnight, so don't hesitate if you spot a discount to your liking. We don't expect to see deals of this quality at the retailer until Black Friday in November, so don't miss out.

Today's Prime Day sale in full

The 27 best Prime Day deals today

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £194 now £179.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about £100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £249 now £159.99 at Amazon

At £100 off, this Prime Day deal on the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer is up there as one of the best offers from the sale. It's a return to the lowest price on this super-popular model so don't miss it if you're serious about your air fryers. Our Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer review praised this model's ability to cook two foods at once, how easy it was to clean, and the superb results. Note, however, that this is a bulky appliance and best suited to kitchens with plenty of countertop space.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

This beats the discount we saw over Black Friday by E20 on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for this impressive bundle featuring the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. On top of all that, battery life is an impressive 60 minutes.

Sony WF-C500: was £39 now £34.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. At this new record-low price, I think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as two spare blades, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon

Display - 11 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so I definitely want to share this reduction on the flexible little laptop that drops it to its cheapest price ever by £10. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility, while the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go. The configuration on sale has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage so it's slightly weak on those components but fine for very light and basic tasks.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

This Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This Prime-exclusive deal is strong, as it's the first discount we've seen for a while. Chances are this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle: was £369.99 now £249 at Amazon

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the older bit of kit is still among the very best action cameras money can buy. This bundle with the camera, Head Strap, QuickClip, and two Enduro Batteries is available for a record-low price at Amazon right now, making it a contender for the best camera deal this Amazon Prime Day. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery.

Amazon Smart Plug: was £24.99 now £11.99 at Amazon

Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities to attached tech such as timers, schedules and voice controls. It also works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show. Now just £12 - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart for Prime Big Deal Days.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Prime Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £19.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this one briefly fell to £17.99 earlier but we'd still say it's a decent buy at £19.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to £23 for Prime Big Deal Days and that's just £1 more than the previous record-low price. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

Amazon brought back a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock earlier this year and it's slashed £30 off the price for the Big Deal Days sale, matching the price that was available to Prime members back in July. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £229 at Amazon

The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times now since its release and this is the cheapest price I've seen so far for non-Prime members – and only £20 more than the record-low if you're a subscriber. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is good value for a multi-functional device.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer at Amazon is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's a measly £5 more than the record low so still a strong deal for a straightforward smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa assistant for easy voice controls to get alerts, weather updates, play music, watch videos, and more.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £32.99 – that matches the price we saw last Black Friday but it has been £3 cheaper for Prime members. The Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts to your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door. It features infrared night video, long-lasting battery life, compatibility with other smart devices and displays, and two-way audio to speak to visitors.

Blink Mini: was £39.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller during big sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera back down to a record-low price of £15.99. This cheap and straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D 4K QLED TV: was £1,399 now £749 at Amazon

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors and an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to an exceptional price of £749.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was £2,699.99 now £1,756.55 at Amazon

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sale, you can now almost £950 on one of LG's newest 65-inch C4 OLED TVs. Highly rated and ranked well in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, colors and contrast, as well as LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance. The gaming features are impressive, too, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K images at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM to give you a smooth and responsive experience no matter what you're playing.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1: was £79.99 now £64 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked 20% off the cost of this Instant Pot, which can also slow-cook, act as a rice cooker and even make yoghurt. While it has been slightly cheaper before, this is the lowest price I've seen in over a year and a half so it's a great value buy if you want a well-priced multi-purpose appliance from a reputable brand.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99.99 now £59 at Amazon

This single-serve Nespresso machine comes in various fun colours and can brew a large variety of caffeinated beverages. Your order will also come with 30 free capsules, so you can start enjoying delicious coffee right away. Not bad for a cheap and easy-to-use machine for the infrequent or less-fussy coffee drinker.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC: was £1,449.99 now £1,149 at Amazon

Display - 13-inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 As a long-time Surface Pro owner I'm considering an upgrade to one of these new models after this first-ever discount as we were super-impressed in our review. This version boasts a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which will ensure speedy performance and enough storage space for all of your essential files and applications.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £899 at Amazon

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS The older M2 model of the MacBook Air remains a brilliant device for day-to-day workloads, and with £100 off for Prime Day, it's now an even more compelling purchase. It's one of the best laptops for students thanks to its affordable price, excellent performance and thin and light design. It also offers excellent battery life, so you can comfortably work on it throughout the day without worrying about running out of power. While it's not the most modern MacBook Air, it's the cheapest MacBook you can buy, and its modern design was replicated with the M3 model, so you're not missing out.

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £455 at Amazon

Now that the Pixel 9 is here, the standard Pixel 8 has been dropped to a record-low price at Amazon. While it lacks a few of its premium sibling's high-end features, the Pixel 8 nonetheless boasts a refreshed design, Google's powerful Tensor G3 chipset, and several neat AI features. For £455, it's a steal for this 128GB storage model, though you can upgrade to the 256GB version for an extra £75.

Amazon Fire 7: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet has dropped to a new lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days – and best of all this offer is available to everyone. It's never been close to this low outside of Prime Day so it's a rare opportunity to bag a serious bargain. Of course, it will never compete with the slates from Apple or Samsung, but as a basic device for light browsing, social media and streaming videos it's exceptional value for money. Definitely consider the upgrade to a Fire 7 tablet with 32GB of storage for just £10 more, should you want more space for files and apps and this cheaper model only has 16GB but both do boast a decent 7 hour battery life.

Nikon Z6 II (body): was £1,999 now £1,377 at Amazon

The Nikon Z6 II is settling at new low prices since Nikon launched a successor, the Nikon Z6 III. The latest model was a surprisingly big upgrade from the Z6 II, but the former remains a superb all-rounder and now it's great value to boot. Like the D780, you get a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, but here we get decent in-body image stabilization and modern subject detection autofocus skills. The absolute lowest price we've seen for the Z6 II is £1,303.57, so if you're in no rush it could be worth checking back on this price.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was £1,399.99 now £899.99 at Amazon

Featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, wide 32:9 aspect ratio, and crisp 1440p resolution, this monitor offers a deeply immersive experience. It makes quite an impression, but it's lighter than you think and at this price, we couldn't recommend it more - just make sure you have space on your desk for this monster monitor.

Anker Soundcore 2: was £39.99 now £25.99 at Amazon

This is a really good value speaker, delivering solid and far-reaching audio from a small body, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen it. Anker's Soundcore range is always reliable, and this model is waterproof, features 24 hours of battery life, and is a convenient, compact size.