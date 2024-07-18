I'm a teacher and these Prime Day Cricut deals will save your favorite teacher buckets of money
Cricut is the ultimate tool for classroom decoration and more
I've been a high school teacher for years, but only recently did Cricut come into my life, and it changed everything. My classroom went from broken and bare to completely on point, with new signs, quotations, and decorations for every new teaching unit. How could I afford all of that? A Cricut cutting machine makes everything, and the machine is heavily discounted for Prime Day 2024.
Instead of shopping for decorations, I can make everything on a Cricut Joy, from letters to numbers to shapes and images. All of those expensive decorations that change with each season? No problem with a Cricut in the classroom. I can have an entirely new look in an afternoon.
You can read all about the Cricut Joy in our in-depth review, with more examples of what you can create.
A Cricut can be hard to explain, so it's easier to dive in and explore everything the Cricut can do. For that, I recommend the Cricut Joy or Cricut Joy Xtra, which are compact and convenient Cricut cutting machines capable of handling cuts as big as a piece of notebook paper. You can find both devices on sale for the lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day 2024, and these Cricut machines rarely go on sale until they get a bit older.
You'll need some tools to help craft with Cricut, and one thing I waited too long to buy was a good lamp. Cricut's excellent, bright desk lamp is on sale for an incredibly low price, also the lowest I've seen. Most of Cricut crafting is weeding out the tiny bits in your creation that you DON'T want to keep, so having a strong light source is necessary.
Today's best Cricut Joy and Cricut accessory deals
Cricut Joy: was $149 now $89.99 at Amazon
The Cricut Joy is a great starting point for Cricut and cutting machine crafts, and this price is a steal, the lowest we've seen. Teachers will save hundreds in the first year alone with all the creations you won't have to buy ever again.
Cricut Joy Xtra Vinyl Starter Kit: was $269 now $199.99 at Amazon
If you want to craft larger projects, this Joy Xtra starter kit comes with every tool you must buy when you get a Cricut, and it's available for an all-time low price. The machine alone isn't a great deal, but this bundle is a no-brainer.
Cricut Bright Desk Lamp: was $199.99 now $99 at Amazon
Cricut projects involve weeding out unwanted bits and scraps from your creation, so having a bright light will save your eyes and your sanity. This is the lowest price we've seen on Cricut's excellent crafting light, also available in a floor version.
Once you've gotten started with a Cricut, there is no limit to what you can create. Cricut also makes heating tools to transfer your creations permanently onto mugs, t-shirts, hats, and much more. Even an inexpensive Cricut cutting machine like the Cricut Joy and Cricut JoyXtra can help you create souvenirs worthy of a gift shop, and many Etsy sellers start with a Cricut.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, starting more than 20 years ago at eTown.com. Phil has written for Engadget, The Verge, PC Mag, Digital Trends, Slashgear, TechRadar, AndroidCentral, and was Editor-in-Chief of the sadly-defunct infoSync. Phil holds an entirely useful M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University. He sang in numerous college a cappella groups.
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.