I track Black Friday TV deals for a living - here are the 9 I'd buy with my own money
No need to wait for November 29 – shop record-low prices right now
While Black Friday is officially still over a week away (November 29), retailers have launched early sales, and I've been very impressed with their TV deals. While the adage is that you must wait for Black Friday to score the best price, this year's early Black Friday TV deals include stunning discounts that I don't expect to drop any further.
Before we get to the deals, here is a little about myself. I'm TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in TV sales, and I have been tracking Black Friday deals for seven years now. I get excited when I see incredible offers on premium OLED displays and big-screen budget TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony.
For the past month, I've been hunting all the best early Black Friday TV deals and rounded up the nine best I'd buy with my own money. All the TVs listed below offer incredible value and are on sale for record-low prices. A few stand-out offers include the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen, LG's 48-inch B4 for $599.99, this TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $378, and our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-ich S90C OLED, on sale for an unbelievable price of $999.99.
Remember that most of the Black Friday TV deals listed below are from official Black Friday sales, including Samsung and Walmart. Best Buy also has a Black Friday price match policy, which means if an item drops further during the holiday season, the retailer will match it.
The best Black Friday TV sales
- Amazon: up to 50% off Samsung, LG & Sony
- Best Buy: OLED TVs from $599.99
- Samsung: $1,900 off 4K, OLED & QLED TVs
- Walmart: big-screen 4K TVs from $298
The 9 best Black Friday TV deals
The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has Samsung's all-new 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a great choice for everyday viewing. Today's Black Friday sale brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.
The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly-rated OLED display. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's Black Friday discount.
LG's 2024 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99, a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you're looking for a cheap TV this Black Friday, you won't find a better price on this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV for just $64.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Samsung's gorgeous The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and you can currently find record-low models in all sizes. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
This is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen on a big-screen budget display. The 2024 TCL TV features 4K UHD resolution, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote - all for under $400, an incredible offer that won't drop further for Black Friday.
The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.