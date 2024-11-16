I track Black Friday TV deals for a living - here are the 9 I'd buy with my own money

While Black Friday is officially still over a week away (November 29), retailers have launched early sales, and I've been very impressed with their TV deals. While the adage is that you must wait for Black Friday to score the best price, this year's early Black Friday TV deals include stunning discounts that I don't expect to drop any further.



Before we get to the deals, here is a little about myself. I'm TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in TV sales, and I have been tracking Black Friday deals for seven years now. I get excited when I see incredible offers on premium OLED displays and big-screen budget TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony.



For the past month, I've been hunting all the best early Black Friday TV deals and rounded up the nine best I'd buy with my own money. All the TVs listed below offer incredible value and are on sale for record-low prices. A few stand-out offers include the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen, LG's 48-inch B4 for $599.99, this TCL 75-inch 4K Roku TV for just $378, and our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-ich S90C OLED, on sale for an unbelievable price of $999.99.

Remember that most of the Black Friday TV deals listed below are from official Black Friday sales, including Samsung and Walmart. Best Buy also has a Black Friday price match policy, which means if an item drops further during the holiday season, the retailer will match it.



The best Black Friday TV sales

The 9 best Black Friday TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has Samsung's all-new 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Samsung The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a great choice for everyday viewing. Today's Black Friday sale brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of 2024, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an incredible $999.99. That's a whopping $1,600 discount from its original retail price and an excellent deal for a highly-rated OLED display. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price – especially with today's Black Friday discount.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $64.99 at Amazon US If you're looking for a cheap TV this Black Friday, you won't find a better price on this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV for just $64.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Samsung The Frame 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung's gorgeous The Frame TV is always a Black Friday best-seller, and you can currently find record-low models in all sizes. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.