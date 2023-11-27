I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and I can't believe this Cyber Monday deal

All hail Cyber Monday deals that bring the lofty and aspirational to down-to-earth prices. When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022, I noted that this flagship device does not come cheap. Even now, the 128GB base model sits in the $900 range. However, Best Buy just dropped a shocking Cyber Monday offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that, with $700 off, puts it in the entry-level-phone range.

As Black Friday ceded to Cyber Monday, the deals have only grown bolder. Taking the $1,199 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to $499.99 proves that the deals are falling into place like so many dominoes. Naturally, this is not the latest and greatest Samsung phone. If you want this year's model or want to choose among Samsung's array of big-screen and foldable 2023 phones, you can check out our roundup of all the best Samsung Galaxy phone deals. You will find a head-turning deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra directly from Samsung.

Cyber Monday deal - Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

In my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review, I wrote that the Galaxy S22 was a big, powerful, and attractive Android phone. The camera and optical zoom capabilities are top-notch. You could never normally get this powerful and versatile smartphone for just $499. That's simply an excellent price for a premier phone with just a one-generation back processor. While you could assume the price will continue to drop (there is an S23 Ultra out there, after all), it's unlikely supplies will last.

Where do I start on all the reasons I loved this phone? The 6.8-inch display is beautiful and makes everything from photos and videos to your favorite streamers look excellent. The 108MP camera throws so many pixels at your image grabs, but the highlight for me will always be the 10x optical zoom lens. Even now, Apple can't match this with its 5x optical zoom-capable iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sure, the Galaxy S22 Ultra can also do 100x space zoom, but that's got a lot of AI enhancement with it, so I say stick with the 10X optical zoom, and you will still wow your friends.

Battery life is all-day ready (it should be with a 500mAh battery), and the software is insanely deep. There is just so much you can do with the phone, especially when you use the integrated S Pen.

What can I say, I remain a fan and think this is a really good deal.

More Cyber Monday Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Google's best Pixel is still getting a great discount; it dropped by $210 to its lowest price ever for Black Friday and though it's now risen by $10 for Cyber Monday, that's still a big saving. This is a fantastic Pixel phone, with great cameras and cool new AI features that you'll only find on Pixel. The best part is that Google promised to support this phone for seven years, longer than any other phone, so this great deal will pay off long term.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a big $399 price cut on a great Pixel phone, but this offer comes with a caveat: it's a refurbished model. However, in our experience, Best Buy does good job of getting pre-used phones into a strong state of repair, so we think this is a deal you can pick up without too many worries. Check out our Google Pixel 7 Pro review for a full run-down of why we awarded this phone four and a half stars out of five. If you'd rather pick up a box-fresh model, Amazon has the Pixel 7 Pro down to just $649..

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

This huge price drop on the Motorola Razr Plus (which is known as the Razr 40 Ultra outside the US) brings its price down to the lowest we've ever seen. This was already one of the more affordable clamshell foldable phones, and Motorola had offers around launch time, but this price makes it a steal, and if you've ever considered a folding phone, we'd absolutely recommend this one. We called the Motorola Razr Plus "the foldable phone you've been waiting for" in our review.

iPhone 15: up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

You won't find the best trade-in rebates with Apple's own iPhone 15 deals, but you will find options for unlocked devices specifically. Right now, you can get up to $650 off with a trade-in at the official store, which is still pretty good and enough to cut that hefty price tag for a new model right down to size. To get the full amount ($650), you'll have to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max or equivalent device, although those handing over an iPhone 14 can still get a decent $430 off a new device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: was $1,919 now $1,379 at Amazon

Stocks may be dwindling quickly these days, but Amazon still has the Galaxy Z Fold 4 available to buy at 28% less than usual for Cyber Monday. With improved durability and great specs, you can be fairly confident that you're getting a great foldable phone here.

More Cyber Monday deals

