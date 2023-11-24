Our favorite Samsung phones are on sale for Black Friday - save up to 66% off

Samsung phone lineup is all about choice, from the top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra to the intriguing Galaxy Fold series and modest Galaxy A series, the phone maker aims to have something for everyone, and right now, many of its best phones are included in some superb Black Friday deals.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the flag-bearer for the brand's mobile efforts right now, sits among our top pick of the best phones currently on the market and enjoys an outstanding $800 instant trade-in off direct from Samsung, right now, as well as notable 25% discount on Amazon. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 – the best foldable clamshell phone of 2023 is available with up to $600 off in instant trade-in or 20% off on Amazon. If you're looking for something more affordable, however, we loved testing the Samsung Galaxy A54 and that right now comes with up to $350 in instant trade-in or a huge 28% reduction on Amazon. The choice is yours.

Should the deals below not satiate you, we have a constantly-updating list of all the best Black Friday phone deals for your perusal and if UK readers are wondering where their Samsung deals are, keep scrolling down to find them further into this article.

The best Black Friday Samsung phone deals (US)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was $1,199.99 now $399.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Samsung's own instant trade-in offer serves up the biggest saving on one of its most expensive phones, with up to $800 off when supplying an accepting device (the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 yield the biggest payout).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 on Amazon

Score yourself a fully unlocked Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage for 25% off in this Black Friday deal from Amazon. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a fantastic choice; in fact, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $399.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

If it's a foldable you're after, Samsung's instant trade-in offer can knock up to $600 off the latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, when trading in a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Flip 3 or Flip 4. This is the best clamshell foldable out there, making the newly-reduced asking price a truly outstanding offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB): was $999.99 now $799.99 on Amazon

You can pick up latest 256GB Z Flip 5 with 20% off any of its colorways, while the higher-capacity 512GB model also enjoys a similar 18% reduction on Amazon for Black Friday. There are few other clamshell foldables that come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess and flexible cover screen experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB): was $449.99 now $99.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

As stated in our Galaxy A54 review, this latest mid-ranger "packs in some nice upgrades over its predecessor," with a surprisingly competent camera that becomes exceptional value if you have a suitable phone to trade in. An iPhone 14, for example, brings the asking price down to an astounding $99.99.

Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB): was $449.99 now $324.99 on Amazon

While not the unprecedented trade-in offer Samsung offers directly, this Amazon discount still removes 28% of the Galaxy A54's standard asking price, bringing it down to under $325. A great mid-ranger with great long-term software support, at a brilliant price this Black Friday.

The best Black Friday Samsung phone deals (UK)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was £1,249.99 now £749.99 with Samsung instant trade-in

Samsung's own trade-in offer serves up to £500 off when supplying an accepting device (like the Galaxy S23 Plus or Z Fold 4). In return you get one of the most capable and versatile phones in the world.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): was £1,249.99 now £898 on Amazon

You can drop the price on the Galaxy S23 Ultra by over £350, bringing it to its lowest price on Amazon UK to date. With a gorgeous display, powerful chipset, and outstanding cameras, we rate it as one of the best phones money can buy, right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was £1,149.99 now £549.99 with Samsung trade-in

While Samsung's stock may be dwindling, the top-tier 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already comes with a £100 reduction out the gate, plus a further £500 can be knocked off with trade-in of a compatible device (like a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S23 Plus), bringing Samsung's best clamshell down to under £550.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB): was £1,149.99 now £774.69 on Amazon

You can knock a third-off the asking price of the top-tier 512GB Z Flip 5, in this Amazon Black Friday discount. There are few other clamshell foldables that come close to the Z Flip 5's mix of power, camera prowess and flexible cover screen experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 (128GB): was £449 now $278.87 on Amazon

While the A54 doesn't get the same trade-in treatment direct from Samsung as other entries in this round-up, this Amazon discount still removes 38% off the Galaxy A54's standard asking price, bringing it down to under £280. A great mid-ranger with great long-term software support, at a brilliant price this Black Friday.

