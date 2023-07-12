This tasty Prime Day Ninja air fryer deal is selling fast

If you're looking to improve your kitchen inventory with a top-end air fryer, Amazon has slashed the price of Ninja's best-selling dual-tray model, the Ninja AF300UK, which is now available for just £159.99 (down from £219.99).

This excellent discount comes as part of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, and represents one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals we've come across so far.

We've only ever seen the Ninja AF300UK priced lower once before – way back in 2020, before its retail price was inflated to £219.99 – so we'd suggest cashing in on this offer while stock remains high. It won't last long, mind you, as this deal is currently the number one best-seller in Amazon's Home & Kitchen category.

It's worth clarifying that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, meaning you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get it. The good news, though, is that Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day Prime trial, so you don't have to commit any extra money to the cause right now.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best air fryer deals where you are).

Prime day deal – save big on this Ninja air fryer

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

This spectacular speed cooker is one of our all-time favourite air fryers, and for Prime Day it's been discounted by an impressive 27%, making it much more affordable. In our Ninja AF300UK review, we gave it a full five stars, praising its cooking time synchronisation feature, lovely sleek finish, and overall capacity of 7.6L. It's worth noting this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this model – that was £149.99 back in 2020, prior to the inflation of its retail price – but £159.99 still represents a massive saving.

Ninja air fryers are among the best air fryers available, offering speedy cooking times, even results and super-useful features like synchronised dual-cook trays. Comparable air fryers from the likes of Instant, Cuisinart, and Cosori all have their strengths, but Ninja models win out when it comes to quality, design, and performance.

Given their popularity, though, we rarely see Ninja air fryers discounted so highly, which is all the more reason to cash in on this hugely popular Prime Day Ninja AF300UK deal.