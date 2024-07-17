Hurry! Grab this exceptional party Bluetooth speaker for almost half price before Prime Day ends

Look, I don't want to scare you, but if you've been looking to bag some sweet deals this summer, you might want to act now, because Amazon Prime Day will end at midnight tonight.

I'm in disbelief over how incredibly good this Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal is, and it's high up the list of offers you won't want to miss. The Sony SRS-XG300 is just $184.99 at Amazon US (was $349.99) and only £139 at Amazon UK (was £259.99). Just to put that into perspective, that's almost 50% off its original price in both territories – talk about a bargain!

The Sony SRS-XG300 is an astoundingly good Bluetooth speaker which offers detailed, exuberant sound. If you want a portable speaker to use at barbecues or parties this summer, this is an excellent option, so why not grab it today?

Today's best Sony SRS-XG300 deal - US

Sony SRS-XG300: was $349.99 now $184.99 at Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker boasts bold, room-filling audio with tight, punchy bass and little to no distortion. At a huge 47% less than its usual price, you're looking at phenomenal value here, and its worth considering for anyone looking for a larger-sized portable speaker this Prime Day.

Today's best Sony SRS-XG300 deal - UK

Sony SRS-XG300: was £259.99 now £139 at Amazon

At 46% less than its usual price, there really is no better time to snap up the Sony SRS-XG300. This is a feature-rich speaker with an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, making it the perfect audio companion for trips to the beach or dips in the pool. This price applies to the Grey variant of the SRS-XG300, but the Black alternative is also on sale too, it's just a bit pricier.

In our Sony SRS-XG300 review we only had one real gripe with the Bluetooth speaker – its price. With that issue well and truly squashed by this deal, there's no major reason for us not to recommend this party-ready speaker, which earned a four and a half star rating from us anyway.

The waterproof speaker dons a classy, refined look and has an exhaustive amount of features, including customizable lighting, Mega Bass, EQ adjustment, and much more. Not only that, but it has support for Sony's high-res LDAC codec, meaning you can stream better-than-CD high-resolution audio up to 32-bit/96kHz over Bluetooth – pretty neat, right?

But the good news doesn't stop there. We have even more amazing Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for you to check out, just in case you'd like to weigh your options. You can also take a look at our Prime Day deals guide and discover more unmissable bargains on all tech from AirPods to vacuum cleaners.

