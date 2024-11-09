Huge Black Friday Samsung sale: save up to $1,900 on QLED, OLED TVs, and more

Regardless of whether you're on the hunt for one of the latest big-screen TVs or a brand-new tablet, you'll definitely want to check out Samsung today. The official brand store has already launched a massive Black Friday sale this week and it's offering record-low prices on some of our most highly-rated tech here at TechRadar.

The headline Black Friday deals at Samsung today, by far, are the brand's massive discounts on its premium TVs. We're seeing stunning displays like the Samsung S90C TV on sale for just $1,299 (was $2,599) today and several other models are also discounted with the best deals we've seen all year. I'm also a huge fan of the Samsung Store's $50 off deal on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra - which is our favorite Samsung smartwatch here at TechRadar.

I've rounded up today's best Samsung Black Friday deals just down below. Overall, I'd say it's worth snapping up the TV deals in particular today because I don't see them going any lower later this month. The store's discounts on Galaxy smartphones are a little less compelling, in my opinion, but I've included them too just in case you want to check them out.

Samsung Black Friday deals overview

Best Black Friday deals at Samsung

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,599 now $1,299 at Samsung

Record-low price: The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of last year and it's still an amazing buy. We gave it a full five stars in our Samsung S90C review praising its stunningly bright, contrast-rich pictures. You also get extensive gaming features, a super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an awesome bargain at this price with up to $2,800 off in today's Samsung sale. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,299.99 to 83-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,899 at Samsung

Record low price: Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's deal on the entry-level 55-inch model beats the previous record-low by a whopping $300. Sizes from 43-inch: $1,899.99 to 77-inch: $3,499.99

Samsung QN800D 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3,499 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

Record-low price: Some people may say 8K TVs are overkill but we think the Samsung QN800D is an outstanding display. Our Samsung QN800D review awarded this TV four and a half stars out of five, claiming that its stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and sleek, slim build 'mostly' justify its high price tag. Almost unbelievably, this is Samsung's entry-level Neo-QLED 8K display, but it's still one that offers 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, 65Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor under the hood. Sizes from 65-inch: $2,599.99 to 85-inch: $3,999.99

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking. Sizes up to 85-inch: $1,599.99

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £999 now $749 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Note, the 50-inch variant of this model has been $100 cheaper before but most of the price cuts on the larger sizes are matches for the record-low. Sizes up to to 85-inch: $1,749.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1.499 now $899 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $899 thanks to the latest sale - a record low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $899.99 to 98-inch: $9,999

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Samsung

The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at a record low of $999 for the 42-inch model, but the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes also have great deals. Sizes from 42-inch: $899.99 to 83-inch: $3,299.99

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung

Samsung's latest sale also includes a host of price cuts on the gorgeous Frame TV. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Sizes from 43-inch: $849.99 to 85-inch: $3,799.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $250 off upfront at Samsung

These aren't the best deals we've ever seen on the latest Galaxy S24 series at the Samsung Store but they're still pretty damn good versus the competition today. You can choose between either getting an upfront discount of up to $250 off or a trade-in rebate of up to $750 – which will easily yield the cheapest price currently for an unlocked device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB): was $1,899 now $1,699, plus up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to the a shiny foldable flagship. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade on the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade-in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Note, however, that this particular deal is on the Silver Shadow color only right now.

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Samsung's early Black Friday sale is live with big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $249.98 now from $109.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

You can benefit a trade-in rebate of up to $100 off and a $40 upfront discount for Samsung's latest earbuds today at the official Samsung Store. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $49.99 by combining these two deals together. Note that you'll need to hand over a fairly decent pair of buds (like the previous Buds Pro model) to get your full rebate, however.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $239.99, plus up to $175 off with a trade-in at Samsung

With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $175 when you trade in your current device alongside a decent $60 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $599.99, plus up to $350 off with a trade-in

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only can you get a nice $50 upfront discount today at the official Samsung Store, but you can also supplement that saving even further with a trade-in rebate of up to $350 off. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor: was $1,799 now $1,078, plus free 2TB SSD at Samsung

The awesome Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday today. With an incredible 49-inch curved display capable of 240Hz refresh rate, this incredibly premium monitor is sure to be the centerpiece of any gaming setup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $99.99 at Samsung

Up to $350 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. Today's deal at Samsung will get you either up to $350 off with an eligible trade or an excellent upfront discount of up to $140 without.

