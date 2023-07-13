Here are the 73 best Prime Day deals still available and worth buying

We're getting close - the 2023 Prime Day deals event is wrapping up as we're just hours away from Midnight PST. Luckily, if you're still looking to score a bargain, hundreds of great Prime Day deals are still available on everything from TVs, smart home devices, and tablets to air fryers, robot vacuums, beauty products, and more.



As a deals editor, I've been scouring Amazon's site for the past two days to find all the best bargains on products our team has tested and reviewed. I've compiled a list below with all the best Prime Day deals still available and worth buying. These include Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, Apple products, vacuums, laptops, headphones, and more.



Most of the products I've selected are down to record-low prices, which I've noted below, which means you won't see a better price than what Amazon is offering right now. I've also listed links to Amazon's most popular sale categories if you want to go straight to the site and browse the deals.

Keep in mind that you must be a Prime Member to shop tonight's sale, and if you're not a member, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial that you can sign up for.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Under $30

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: was $24 now $16.80 at Amazon

The viral Laneige lip sleeping mask is another Amazon best-seller and it's on sale today for $16.80, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. You can achieve butter-soft and smooth lips overnight thanks to the antioxidants and vitamin C that provide long-lasting moisture.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $17.50 at Amazon

Some of us have had an eye on the best-selling Blink Mini for a while now, and now that it's discounted to just $17.50, it's getting added it to our carts. The Blink Mini is a compact smart indoor security camera that works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. It's small enough that you can pack it in your suitcase for travel, which is what one of us plans on doing. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and beats last year's Black Friday offer.

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics: was $13 now $10.39 at Amazon

The Might Patch are miracle workers if you're dealing with a stubborn pimple, and this Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $10.39. With over 125,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the pimple patch is a hydrocolloid sticker that improves your pimple overnight without the popping.

Aeropress Original Coffee Press: was $39.95 now $29.16 at Amazon

There's no cheaper way to get a great cup of coffee than the Aeropress. Yes, it's manual, but it's a superbly simple and convenient tool that doesn't take long to brew a great cup at all. Not only does it produce less plastic waste than cheap capsule machines, but you're free to use whatever ground coffee you prefer without having to buy pre-made pods.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $29.99 - $2 shy of the record low. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version is just $2 more, we'd suggest paying that little extra to get those useful features so you don't have to worry about two remotes and save yourself from the biggest frustration we found when testing it for our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was $28 now $19.60 at Amazon

This is the viral Prime Day beauty item to buy - with over 60,000 positive reviews, the Color Wow Dream Coat spray is on sale for $19.60 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is the hair spray to buy if you want to keep frizz at bay with moisture-repellant anti-humidity technology resulting in smooth and silky hair.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb: was $74.98 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal – you're getting Amazon's Echo Dot with a clock plus a smart color bulb for just $29.99, which is a whopping $45 discount. The smart speaker and light bulb both work with Amazon Alexa, so you get all the usual Echo smart speaker features, plus you can also use your voice to control your lighting.

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 21 Treatments: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The Lumineux Whitening Strips have over 25,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and today's Prime Day sale brings the price down to just $29.99. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for sensitive teeth, the treatments are non-toxic and don't include bleach, so you can achieve a whiter smiler without damaging your teeth.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Amazon Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

To stream shows and movies in 4K you need the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's Prime Day deal is fantastic as it's the cheapest price ever for this version of the streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and voice controls through Alexa. Our Fire TV Stick 4K review called it a brilliant option for all your streaming needs. However, for the extra $2, I'd say it's worth getting the Max version for the performance improvements and avoid any slowdown frustration.

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version is just $2 more, we'd suggest paying that little extra to get those useful features so you don't have to worry about two remotes and save yourself from the biggest frustration we found when testing it for our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

All-new Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Our deals editor already owns the 3rd-generation Echo Dot, and can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any questions thrown at it, and tells the weather forecast - all you have to do is ask Alexa. The compact Echo Pop is Amazon's latest smart speaker and shares all the same features she loves about the Echo Dot but in a more compact design. The best part? It's now on sale for just $17.99 - a price too good to pass up.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just dropped to a new record-low price in today's Prime Day deals. Prime members can now get the 5th generation smart speaker for just $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor, and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. It's an affordable and simple-to-use smart home gadget according to our four-star verdict Ring Video Doorbell Wired review that allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere. Useful features include the ability to two-way talk and advanced motion detection, plus it's hard-wired using your existing doorbell wiring for constant power.

Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

What's an Amazon Prime Day without a sale on Amazon Kindle ereaders? This Amazon Kindle (2022) got an update last year, and this is now the cheapest price we've seen on Amazon's basic but powerful portable ebook. The latest update gave the basic Kindle the same sharp display as the best Kindle Oasis, so it's a great reading tablet at a great price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

For most people, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy since it packs the same sharp display as the best Kindle devices, with the waterproof reading that we loved in the Kindle Oasis. This is the best price we've seen on Amazon's best reading tablet, and you don't even need to spring for more storage if you aren't traveling for months at a time.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $339.99 now $254.99

The Kindle Scribe is more than just a Kindle, it adds writing and journaling capabilities to a humongous ereader display. In many ways, it's the best Kindle yet, and it's pretty new, so it hasn't been on sale very often. This Prime Day deal is the best price we've seen on the Amazon Kindle Scribe, dropping it $35 from its all-time low. Even if you don't care about writing, the Kindle Scribe is worth checking out if you just want a much bigger screen to read your Kindle book library.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

If you're like me and want a new tablet but don't want to shell out for an iPad, Amazon's Fire tablet lineup is a great alternative, especially now that the Fire HD 8 is on sale for $54.99 - matching last year's record-low Black Friday price. The Amazon tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, has impressive all-day battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $189.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is down to its cheapest price ever in today's Prime Day deals. We found it was a solid everyday option for browsing, reading, and streaming in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, so it's a great buy if you use Amazon's services, such as Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Battery life is solid, storage is decent at 64GB, and the 10.1-inch display means it can serve well as a smart display around the home when not in use.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $109.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for $54.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. We said in our Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to today's huge 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low for the F

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon has the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

The improved Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon, which is $5 less than the record-low set during Black Friday. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Televisions

Fire TV 43-inch: was $399.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: We almost never see TVs of this size for under $100, so this huge 75% saving is one of the best Prime Day deals so far. It's a simple and straightforward Omni Series 4K TV that's great for general day-to-day viewing. Of course, it isn't packed with high-end features, but it still supports 4K resolutions and HDR 10 for superior picture quality. Smart features included the Fire TV interface with all the big streaming apps and voice controls for easier navigation.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

Fire TV 55-inch: was $599.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

Another big-screen budget TV from today's Prime Day sale is this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Rated four stars in our Amazon Fire TV Omni Series review for affordability and value for money, it features 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free controls with Alexa.

LG B2 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,099.99 now $896.99 at Amazon

Another fantastic OLED TV from Prime Day is the 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV on sale for $8969.99 - the cheapest price we've seen. You're getting HDMI 2.1 connectivity for next-gen gaming, including 4K 120Hz support and precise colors, and ultra-deep contrast of OLED makes images come to life. The brightness isn't as high as the LG C2, and the processing is less advanced, but at this price, you won't mind at all.

Sony X90K 55-inch 4K TV: was $1,299 now $898 at Amazon

Sony’s X90K is a great all-around TV for movies and gaming, and the 55-inch version is now selling at Amazon for an all-time low of $898 – a 31% price cut. In our 65-inch X90K review , we appreciated the deep blacks delivered by its local dimming backlight while acknowledging that it wasn’t as bright as some of the competition. Gaming features are solid, however, with a 120Hz display and a Perfect for PlayStation 5 mode that automatically optimizes pictures when a PS5 is connected.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Apple

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, today's Amazon Prime Day sale has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon – and now they've dropped to just $199 for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we've seen. The last time they were this cheap was in February 2023, and before that you could only find them on sale for $230. In our AirPods Pro 2 review we described the AirPods Pro 2's active noise cancelation as "mind-blowing" – and right now you can get these brilliant buds for under $200.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

This might be the best Prime Day deal so far, and we predict it won't stick around for long. Amazon has the Apple Watch 8 on sale for $279.99 – that's the lowest price we've ever seen, and an incredible price for this feature-packed Apple smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad for Prime Day. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $379.99 at Amazon

This is a great price on the surprisingly powerful Apple iPad Mini (2021), the 6th generation of Apple's mini tablet. We've seen this iPad Mini for $399.99, but Amazon is cutting the price even further for Prime Day on the best small tablet you can buy. We're not sure when or if this tablet will get an update, so jump on a great price when you find it.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Pro M2, 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon

Here's a chance to get the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for its lowest price ever once again. It was a tough sell at full whack, but this discount for Amazon Prime Day makes it much better value for money. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we loved this premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours, even though it wasn't a revolutionary upgrade from the previous model.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Appliances

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-QT air fryer: was $169.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Not only can you air fry in this large-capacity air fryer, but you can roast a whole chicken as well. It also comes with seven customizable programs so you can save your favorite cooking settings. You're getting 33% Prime Day savings with this deal that knocks $50 off its list price.

Cuisinart TOA-60 air fryer and toaster oven: was $129.95 now $79.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite models from TechRadar's best air fryers buyer's guide, the Cuisinart TOA-60 is a fantastic 2-in-1 solution for all your air frying and toasting needs. It's quite big, but it will essentially roll a few appliances into one while providing seven easy-to-use functions with quiet operation. During our Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven review we were able to effectively warm, bake, cook, and air fry everything from paninis to pizzas - with delicious results.

Ninja Digital countertop oven: was $219.99 now $149.95 at Amazon

Need a countertop oven that can do several things at once? This model from Ninja can even air fry, air roast, and broil, offering versatility in one fairly portable package. What's more, customers praise it for being user-friendly and intuitive. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to $149.95 - just $10 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

Instant 6-in-1 Indoor grill and air fryer: was $199.99 now $149.95 at Amazon

Indoor grilling is easy with this grill-and-air-fryer from Instant Brands. It's got an odor-reducing filter and a clear cooking lid to give you that same grilling experience without making your entire house smell like hamburgers, and designed to grill your food evenly. Take $50 off this Prime Day with this money-saving deal - the cheapest we've seen it all year!

Ninja BN601 Professional Plus food processor: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Featuring four Auto-iQ intelligent preset programs and three speeds, this mid-sized food processor from Ninja is praised by Amazon customers for its power, proving that you don't need a massive food processor to get the job done. It's also 25% off for Prime Day, which means it's dropped below $100.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $49.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Aeropress Original Coffee Press: was $39.95 now $29.16 at Amazon

There's no cheaper way to get a great cup of coffee than the Aeropress. Yes, it's manual, but it's a superbly simple and convenient tool that doesn't take long to brew a great cup at all. Not only does it produce less plastic waste than cheap capsule machines, but you're free to use whatever ground coffee you prefer without having to buy pre-made pods.

Braun Pure Flavor Coffee Maker: was $103.95 now $63.95 at Amazon

This sleek coffee maker offers a seamless touch display and a SteadyTemp Warming plate that ensures coffee stays warm longer without hindering flavor. Fast Brew also makes it easier to brew 14 cups of aromatic, fulfilling coffee. Today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $63.95, which is the lowest price we've seen all year.

Nespress Vertuoplus Solo by Breville: was $149.95 now $110 at Amazon

Save and enjoy single-serve coffee or espresso at the touch of a button with the Vertuoplus Solo. Brew 4 flavor cups of coffee at home and enjoy your beverage bold, mild, hot, or iced. Plus, you can keep things tidy with the machine's automatic capsule ejection and storage and keep this cute little appliance tucked away in your kitchen.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte, Espresso Machine with Grinder: was $799.95 now $599.95 at Amazon

Save $200 on this stunning machine and receive a Barista Kit that'll take your brewing to a whole new level! This includes a dosing funnel and tamping mat that'll help you achieve consistently excellent results. Each machine features three convenient preset recipes that can be further customized so you get the perfect beverage every time.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier: was $529.99 now $369.99 at Amazon

Save 30% off the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air purifier and allow this funky futuristic bit of kit to bring a bit of personality to every room. This multifunctional fan will keep you cool, keep you toasty and keep your air clean from pollutants like dust.

Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan: was $ 69.99 now $56.51 at Amazon

The Dreo Nomad One fan brings power and portability together in a futuristic, sleek design that'll bring any room together. Enjoy all-day comfort and silence with a smart display so you can keep control of your home cooling solution. The compact design allows you to store the slim fan anywhere in your home.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Vacuums

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and this Prime Day deal has the Green Pet Deluxe on sale for $99.99 - a new record-low. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: was $469.99 now $375 at Amazon

Here's a great vacuum choice if you're thinking about going cordless. The Dyson V8 is perfect for homes with pets, featuring a de-tangling motor bar and the ability to work across hardwood floors and carpets. You can even transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups. This particular model was $20 cheaper on very briefly last month, but this is the next-best price we've seen all year.

Shark HZ602 Ultralight Pet Pro corded stick vacuum: was $259.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

This ultralight one designed for homes with pets doesn't fall far from the tree, and it's praised for its ability to limit hair wrap around its fins. Right now, it's 35% off pre-Prime Day. The last time we saw it this cheap was last December.

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $299 now $189 at Amazon

A mid-range cordless vacuum with strong battery life and multi-layer filtration, the Samsung Jet 60 offers a similar design to its more expensive siblings but trims the bells and whistles to focus on functionality and performance. $199 is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular vacuum, which was only released last year, so we suggest cashing in on this Prime Day deal while stocks last.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon is also offering Samsung's Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for a record-low price of $249 this Prime Day. Although outwardly almost identical to the Jet 60, this premium vacuum has a more powerful 200AW suction motor as well as a display screen that shows the current power mode. The Jet 75 also comes bundled with Samsung's Turbo Action floorhead, which is more effective on most surfaces compared to the Jet 60's Jet Fit multi-surface floorhead.

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $799.99 now $399 at Amazon

An unmissable deal, this Roomba is 50% off this Prime Day and worth the hype! The j6+ avoids pet waste and cords, allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day, and will learn and adapt to your home over time. This self-emptying cleaning machine is Alexa compatible, allowing you to enjoy a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Don't miss out on this massive savings and take your home cleaning to the next level!

iRobot Roomba 694: was $274.99 now $199 at Amazon

This self-charging smart robot vacuum is a solid pickup, especially while it's on sale this Prime Day. It has no mopping feature or an auto-empty dock station, but it's capable of cleaning carpets and hard floors and can store a good amount of dust and dirt before needing to be emptied. Today's price is just $25 shy of the record-low and a fantastic price for a robot vacuum from a reputable brand.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Laptops

Asus Vivobook 15: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

This Vivobook is perfect for anyone looking for a no-frills work laptop, with Windows 11 and an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. It's not going to win races in terms of raw performance, but at $330, it's still seriously good value for money. A comfortable keyboard, built-in webcam, and plenty of physical ports make this a great choice of work laptop.

Acer Aspire 3 (Ryzen 5): was $439.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a well-built but sensibly-priced laptop for office or school work this Prime Day, the Aspire 3 is a sound choice. A next-gen AMD Ryzen 5 CPU means that this laptop also has speedy DDR5 memory, while a 512GB SSD means you'll have plenty of space to store all your files.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i (2022): was $649.99 now $459.99 at Amazon

This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 15.6-inch full HD display, more than enough to power a Windows 11 Pro install. The fact that you can get this for less than $500 is honestly wild. Grab this one while you can.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 (2023): was $569.99 now $514.99 at Amazon

This ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo comes with some hefty specs like an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 16GB RAM, which will make light work out of multitasking. The discount might not be the biggest, but the price is still fantastic, making this an excellent pick for students looking to upgrade before school starts up in a couple of months.

Acer Swift 3: was $799.99 now $539.99 at Amazon

Save a hearty two hundred dollars on this lightweight work laptop from Acer, which packs an AMD Ryzen 7 octa-core processor and 16GB of RAM for smooth performance. It's nothing super-exciting, but with Wi-Fi 6 and a fingerprint scanner, this is a great choice of midrange laptop for office workers and commuters.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022): was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

This just might be the best gaming laptop deal on Amazon right now. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB SSD, the specs are fantastic for this price, and the RAM and SSD are an easy enough upgrade that you have some room to expand in the years ahead — all for 33% off right now.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip (Ryzen 7): was $799.99 now $679.99 at Amazon

Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, WUXGA 16:10 touchscreen, and Asus Pen 2 support, the Vivobook S 14 Flip is a stellar choice for creative professionals on the move. A Ryzen 7 5800H CPU means you won't lose performance in Windows 11, while the large touchpad can be converted into a hidden LED numpad at the touch of a button.

Acer Swift Go 14: was $899.99 now $729.99 at Amazon

As we noted in our recent review, the Acer Swift Go 14 isn't the most handsome laptop ever to grace our desks, but it's a veritable productivity powerhouse that can blast through an entire workday at the office without slowing down, getting hot, or even needing to be plugged in. A 16:10 touchscreen makes multitasking easy, with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU ensuring you get top-notch performance.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $328 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 was outstanding, the XM3 before it was excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's May 2022 XM5 proposition is also incredibly hard to beat (see our review for clarification) – especially with a whopping $71 off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – we've seen them drop to $349 before, but never this low.

Google Pixel Buds A Series: was $99 now $59 at Amazon

They're newer than the Pixel Buds (2020) although not as new as the Google Buds Pro, and although our dedicated review of these June 2021 earbuds wasn't glowing, the slick design and inbuilt Google Assistant is compelling for this new low price – and yes, this is the biggest discount they've ever seen (they've dropped to $64 before now, but never down to $59, as they are now).

All-new Echo Buds: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

The latest Echo Buds were just released in May of this year, and Amazon already has a $15 discount on the earbuds, bringing the price down to just $34.99. The wireless earbuds feature a semi-in-ear design to help reduce outside noise and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

AirPods 2nd Gen: was $129 now $89.99 at Amazon

It's not often that you can buy an Apple-made product for under $100. For that reason alone, this is a solid deal for anyone after a pair of classic AirPods. It's worth highlighting that we have seen these sell for this price before – in fact, they've sold for as low as $79 before, so it's not the best deal. Even though they were released in 2019, you're still getting excellent connectivity, as we pointed out in our Apple AirPods (2019) review.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Apple only released the second generation of its AirPods Pro in September 2022, but these feature-rich earbuds have already seen great discounts on Amazon. And they've just fallen to their lowest price again ahead of Prime Day – the last time they were at this price was in February 2023. Before that, you could find them on sale for $230, so this is one of the lowest prices we've seen recently. And considering the level of active noise cancelation that you're getting – we noted in our AirPods Pro 2 review that it was "mind-blowing" – this is a top discount.

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $98 at Amazon

This 35% off discount is the cheapest we've seen these Sony over-ears by some margin – their previous lowest-seen price on Amazon was $128 back in April. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

This is the joint-cheapest we've seen these headphones – they were even cheaper on Day 1 of Prime Day in some colors, but now only the black are left, and they're $229. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we confirmed that these cans are a strong successor to the company’s 2019 flagship model, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, although they don’t have the adjustable noise reduction of the Bose 700s. They’re comfortable for long periods of time, however, and are easy enough for anyone to use, which is enough to get them our recommendation – especially at this price.

Jabra Elite 5: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

No, that's not a typo, you read it correctly. While these earbuds have not been given a full TechRadar review, our initial reaction to the September 2022 issue earbuds was resoundingly positive, thanks to their upgraded mic setup for super-clear call handling. For the price, they've never been this affordable – their best-ever asking price before this Prime Day discount was $101.