Grab a record-low price on the Ninja AF150 air fryer with this 44%-off Prime Day deal
Tasty deals for tasty meals
In a repeat performance from last year's Amazon mega sale, the Ninja AF150AMZ has plummeted to its record-low price as part of the Prime Day deals. Right now, you can grab the already-affordable 5-quart air fryer for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $159.99), making for an unmissable deal we only see once or twice a year.
Last year, we saw the Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL drop to this record-low price twice; during Prime Day and Black Friday, with both occasions making for a very popular deal. We've tested the smaller-capacity version, the Ninja AF100 Air Fryer, and found it was easy to clean, compact and offered excellent crispy results every time; you can expect much the same from this larger model.
Can we say best Prime Day air fryer deal ever? I might even call this one of the best Prime Day appliance deals this year, which is saying a lot as many appliances in the UK and in the US have also hit their record-low prices this year, offering up to 55% in savings.
Today's best Ninja AF150AMZ deal
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Prior to this price, the cheapest we've seen of this 5.5-qt air fryer from Ninja otherwise was $99, and while this year's discount only brings its price down $10 less than that, it's still a pretty sizable 44% deal that matches its record-low from Prime Day and Black Friday 2023. That's a big deal also considering that this is highly rated on Amazon, getting a 4.7 out 5 rating for its ease of use and excellent performance.
So, what's on offer with the AF150AMZ?
Well, for one thing, you get all of Ninja's air frying technology prowess. Ninja's devices have frequently ranked among the best air fryers for years, and the brand continues to find new and exciting ways to get creative with convection cookers.
Smaller air fryers like the AF150AMZ are generally even quicker and more effective than larger capacity models, too, as it's even easier for the hot air to circulate and crisp up the delicious goods inside.
