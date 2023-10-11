Gamers, listen up - the Acer Predator Helios 300 is £750 off this Amazon Prime day

Amazon’s October Prime Day is underway and there’s no time like the present for gamers to snatch up the Acer Predator Helios 300, a gaming laptop that earned 4 stars in our review and will take your gaming performance to the next level. Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator Helios 300 at £1,349.99 down from £2,099.99, saving you a juicy £750!

I’ve tested dozens of gaming laptops and can attest that the Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market right now. This premium laptop has just about everything you could want, offering a well-designed chassis, a stunning RGB keyboard, and packing some serious computing power for seamless gaming experiences.

Acer Predator Helios 300: was £2,099.99 now £1,349 at Amazon

This laptop sets out to be a top-tier performing machine and accomplishes that in spades. Even at the laptop's lowest performance settings, it can handle any AAA game at max graphics preset with few issues. You'll get top-tier gaming performance for a great price this Prime Day.

The model on offer this Prime Day is fitted with an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card and an Intel Core i7 processor, backed up by 16GB of DDR5 RAM. The laptop is definitely on the pricey side, but if you’re going to pay a premium you should expect incredible performance and that’s exactly what the Acer Predator Helios 300 provides.

It blew nearly every benchmark we threw at it out of the water, and offers G-Sync, ray tracing, and DLSS support. The Turbo button positioned above the keyboard puts both fans, GPU, and CPU into overclocked mode instantly - ideal if you suddenly notice you’re not getting the best framerate in-game.

This is a device that can handle graphically intense AAA games and multitask between video calls, streaming, and more. It may not be the most portable gaming laptop out there, but with this amazing deal, you’ll be getting a powerful laptop for less than you could normally get a lighter gaming laptop with worse specs. If you value performance above all else, this is the Prime Day deal for you.

