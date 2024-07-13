Forget Prime Day – this is the cheapest way to get a brand new Apple Watch now

The Amazon Prime Day sales don't officially start until next week, but we've already seen a fantastic deal on the best Apple Watch for most people.

The Apple Watch SE 2, the cheapest and most popular Apple Watch around, is usually priced at $249.99. Right now, however, you can get it for $189.99, which is almost the lowest it's ever been. It was once briefly lowered to $179.99, but there's no guarantee you'll see that again, even once the Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals get into full swing.

This is the smaller 40mm Bluetooth-only model, which means you'll need to connect to your iPhone to access the internet rather than use LTE. The larger 44mm model is also on sale, down to $219.99 from $279.99.

Check out both deals in full below.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm): was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Perhaps the best Apple Watch for most people, in its smaller Bluetooth-only 40mm size, is now down 24% at Amazon in its Starlight colorway. If you're an Apple user with smaller wrists, this is the best of the very early deals.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (44mm): was $279 now $239 at Amazon

The 44mm model is better for larger wrists. While this is still Bluetooth-only, a 21% discount certainly isn't to be sniffed at when it comes to Apple products, which aren't often this significantly discounted.

The Apple Watch SE 2 was labelled "the best Apple Watch for most people" in our review, offering most of the best Apple Watch and watchOS features in a more affordable package.

It gets even more affordable during busy deals periods, but it's unlikely to be further discounted for Prime Day – we believe this is it. So if you want an Apple Watch SE 2, act now, or head to our best Apple Watch deals page to shop around for other models.

