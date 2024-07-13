Forget Prime Day – this is the cheapest way to get a brand new Apple Watch now
Get a 40mm Apple Watch SE for under $200
The Amazon Prime Day sales don't officially start until next week, but we've already seen a fantastic deal on the best Apple Watch for most people.
The Apple Watch SE 2, the cheapest and most popular Apple Watch around, is usually priced at $249.99. Right now, however, you can get it for $189.99, which is almost the lowest it's ever been. It was once briefly lowered to $179.99, but there's no guarantee you'll see that again, even once the Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals get into full swing.
This is the smaller 40mm Bluetooth-only model, which means you'll need to connect to your iPhone to access the internet rather than use LTE. The larger 44mm model is also on sale, down to $219.99 from $279.99.
Check out both deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Apple Watch deals in your area.
Today's best Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (40mm): was $249 now $189 at Amazon
Perhaps the best Apple Watch for most people, in its smaller Bluetooth-only 40mm size, is now down 24% at Amazon in its Starlight colorway. If you're an Apple user with smaller wrists, this is the best of the very early deals.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen (44mm): was $279 now $239 at Amazon
The 44mm model is better for larger wrists. While this is still Bluetooth-only, a 21% discount certainly isn't to be sniffed at when it comes to Apple products, which aren't often this significantly discounted.
The Apple Watch SE 2 was labelled "the best Apple Watch for most people" in our review, offering most of the best Apple Watch and watchOS features in a more affordable package.
It gets even more affordable during busy deals periods, but it's unlikely to be further discounted for Prime Day – we believe this is it. So if you want an Apple Watch SE 2, act now, or head to our best Apple Watch deals page to shop around for other models.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £33.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and OnePlus from £159
- Vacuums: deals on Vax and eufy
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech. A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Matt's a keen runner, ex-kickboxer, not averse to the odd yoga flow, and insists everyone should stretch every morning. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.