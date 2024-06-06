Father's Day gifts at Best Buy: 40% off headphones, smartwatches, TVs and more

If you're looking for Father's Day gift ideas, Best Buy has you covered with a massive sale on best-selling tech gadgets. You can save up to 40% on headphones, smartwatches, smart home devices, and TVs from brands like Apple, LG, Sony, and Samsung. I've gone through Best Buy's Father's Day gifts and rounded up the 9 best deals below.



Best Buy's Father's Day gift ideas include a wide range of products on sale, from electric shavers to outdoor tools and tech gadgets, so there's a wide range of gifts to choose from. Some highlights include the best-selling Ring Doorbell on sale for $59.99, this Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit marked down to a fantastic price of $139.99, and the highly-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $249.99.



Shop more Father's Day gifts from Best Buy below, and keep in mind that Dad's big day is on Sunday, June 16. If you're looking to shop for more bargains, you can visit our Father's Day sales guide for all the best offers around the web.

Father's Day gifts at Best Buy: the 9 best deals

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Electric Trimmer and Shaver: was $84.99 now $59.99 at Best Buy

A high-end electric shaver is a great gift idea for Dad, and Best Buy has the Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $59.99. The Norelco can trim, shave, and create clean lines and edges on any length of hair and provides 120 minutes of constant styling power after a one-hour charge.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for just $59.99, which is the same record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $129.99 now $99 at Best Buy

A great Father's Day gift idea is the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat, which is on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit: was $219.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

What Dad doesn't want a pressure washer for Father's Day? This top-rated Greenworks combo kit is down to $139.99 - a fantastic price. The Pressure washer is lightweight and compact, and the 13-amp universal motor can handle light- to medium-duty tasks.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small, comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's Father's Day deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $169.99.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $199.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 9, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features.

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm smartwatch: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best BuyAmazon

If Dad is the outdoorsy type, Best Buy has the fantastic Garmin Instinct 2 on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. This is a phenomenal deal for runners, hikers, and anyone who wants an all-purpose outdoor watch at a very good price. A spectacular outdoor tool.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and Best Buy has discounted the price down to $249.99. The Sony headphones deliver rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you really want to impress Dad, Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

