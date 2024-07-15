Enjoy a huge saving as the Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner sheds a massive £150

If you’ve been thinking about getting a handheld pet dander-targeting vacuum, then you (like me) are probably fighting a losing battle as our little darlings seem to have engaged 'shedding mode'. If so, now’s a great time to nab yourself a deal on the Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for £219 (was £369.99) .

This generous 41% discount on the Vax Blade 4 equates to a massive £150 saving, and while this isn’t quite the cheapest we’ve seen it (it dropped down to £198 back in February), it’s still a fantastic deal.

It was awarded four out of five stars when we put it through its paces during our review, and we were already happy with the price as it was more affordable than similar alternatives from Dyson or Shark, so it’s practically a steal thanks to this limited-time price drop.

Today's best Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner deal

Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner: was £369.99 now £219 at Amazon

This surprisingly powerful vacuum cleaner is now even more desirable thanks to a massive £150 off the full price. We were impressed with the Vax Blade 4's performance during testing, and the supplied extra battery removes the need to pause if you're in the middle of a deep clean.

Even if you’re happy with your everyday vacuum, the Vax Blade 4 Dual Pet & Car Vacuum Cleaner would make a useful alternative if you wanted something that you could whip out quickly to tackle spills or an unexpected fluff storm.

It comes with two rechargeable batteries that can last up to 45 minutes each (depending on the settings), meaning you don’t need to pause to wait for the battery to charge up if you’re planning on hoovering a few rooms or using the hand-held mode to give your car a deep clean. If you’re interested, you can read more about why our reviewer found the Vax Blade 4 was worthy of a four-star rating .

