Early Prime Day deals are live this weekend - cheap TVs, $5 Echo Pop, tablets, and more

Amazon is rolling out early Prime Day deals this weekend as the official two-day sale is now just weeks away (officially on June 11 and 12). Amazon's Prime Day sale is known for record-low prices on its own devices, and the retailer is giving us an early treat with fantastic offers that you can shop right now.



We've scoured through this weekend's sale to bring you the best early Prime Day deals below, which include a mix of Fire TVs, tablets, Echo devices, and the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell. Some highlights include this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $199.99 (was $349), a massive 53% discount on the Echo Dot Kids, bringing the price down to just $27.99 (was $59.99), and the Ring Doorbell Wired bundled with the all-new Echo Pop for $34.99 - a $65 discount.



Most of today's deals include record-low prices, and we don't expect you'll see better prices at Amazon's official Prime Day sale. Keep in mind, though, you must be an Amazon Prime Member to shop today's early deals, and you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official July sale.

This weekend's best early Prime Day deals

Echo Dot Kids (2022): was $59.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is the 5th generation Echo Dot Kids on sale for just $27.99, thanks to today's massive 53% discount. The smart speaker allows kids to play music, read a bedtime story, and get help with their homework and includes easy-to-use parental controls.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a new record-low price of $34.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere and features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop: was $104.98 now $39.99 at Amazon

Perhaps today's best early Black Friday deal is the Ring Doorbell Wired bundled with the all-new Echo Pop for just $39.99 - a total savings of $65. The Ring Doorbell Wired is on sale for $34.99 on its own so with this deal, you're getting the compact Echo Pop smart speaker for just $5.

Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $74.99, thanks to today's incredible 50% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Today's price is a new record-low, and we don't expect you'll find a better deal at Amazon's official Prime Day sale.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Prime Members can get the Kindle Paperwhite Kids e-reader on sale for $89.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The water-proof Kindle features a larger black & white 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes thousands of books and hundreds of Audible books.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals also include Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

This specific Insignia model is an Amazon best-seller, and today's early Prime Day deal brings the 43-inch size down to a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Insignia F30 Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Today's discount brings the 50-inch model down to $199.99 - a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day deals include this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $329.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $719.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

You can also check out today's best early Prime Day TV deals and look forward to the upcoming 4th of July sales event, which will include impressive 4th of July TV sales.