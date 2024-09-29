Early Prime Day deals include a record-low price for this super-cheap Amazon Fire TV

You don't need to wait for the October Prime Day sale to start shopping and saving. Right now, Amazon is rolling out early Prime Day deals for its subscribers. One of those deals is the Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV for $159.99 (was $249.99).

The Amazon Fire TV 2-Series, known for its cost-to-price ratio, still stands as an entry-level smart TV for budget-conscious buyers. While the 2-Series TV comes in a 32-inch size, the discount only applies to the 40-inch version at this time. The lowest price is only for Prime members, but even non-subscribers can still get it for $169.99.

Today's best cheap smart TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $249.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

The 40-inch 2-Series Amazon Fire TV is the larger version of Amazon's entry-level HD smart TVs. It features the bare basics like 720p HD resolution support, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. That's enough if you want something simple to stream major platforms and apps like YouTube, Netflix, and more. Alexa integration also ensures you can use the TV as part of your smart home with voice control. It has two HDMI ports that can be used with satellites and consoles, and one HDMI ARC input for audio equipment. This is an early Prime Day deal, so it won't last long. While the lowest price is for Prime members only, even non-subscribers can get it for just $10 more.

The Fire TV 2-Series is no Omni QLED 4K, but it gets the job done. In our Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-series review, we noted its "better than expected audio" and utility as a smart TV. The 40-inch version is the same, just larger.

The 2-Series Fire TV is 720p HD display that mostly features the bare basics, including HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. It comes with two standard HDMI inputs that can connect to video game consoles and one HDMI ARC input for audio equipment. Streaming through YouTube and major entertainment platforms like Netflix is a given, and Alexa's integration lets you use voice commands to control your viewing experience.

