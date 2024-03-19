Don't wait for Prime Day - Amazon launches massive devices sale with deals from £15.99

The Amazon Spring Sale is due to start tomorrow, but the retailer has kicked it off early with dozens of deals on its best-selling devices, including Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dots, Fire tablets, Kindles, Ring Doorbells and more. There's lots to search through, but I've gathered up all of the best ones for you to browse through below.

If you've ever paid attention to any Amazon sale before then you already know what to expect. There are the likes of the brand-new and best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for £44.99 (was £69.99), the cheap and useful Echo Dot smart speaker for £19.99 (was £44.99) and the popular Kindle Paperwhite for £114.99 (was £149.99) - that's the lowest price in months for the popular ereader.

Unlike the members-only sale Amazon Prime Day, there are many record-low prices available to everyone, too. That means it's a good time to buy if you've had an eye on upgrading your smart home tech, picking up a new tablet or adding a Ring Doorbell and that ubiquitous jingle to your home.

With hundreds more offers set to go live from tomorrow, too, we'll be here to pick out all the best bargains. Stick with us for full coverage of the Amazon Spring Sale from March 20 - 25.

Amazon Spring Sale - Fire TV Sticks

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a new record-low price so it's a great offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08C1RR8JM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for £29.99 but it has been as low as £19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB091G31KSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version is just £5 more, you may want to go for that and save yourself from the biggest frustrations we found when testing it for our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-cube%2Fdp%2FB09BZVGR73%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £139.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

This latest discount brings Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Plus, there's Alexa built-in, too, for easy-to-use voice controls and smart features.

Amazon Spring Sale - Echo Pop / Dot

Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-pop%2Fdp%2FB09WX6QD65%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This Amazon Spring Sale sale includes the Echo Pop for £19.99. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun if basic option in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/homes/smart-home/smart-speakers/amazon-echo-pop-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-dot-2022%2Fdp%2FB09B96TG33%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot has been as low as £21.99 in the past so there will be opportunities to grab it for less later in the year - especially if you're a Prime member. But this is still a decent discount if you want to buy the 5th generation smart speaker today. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-dot-5th-gen" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Spring Sale - Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-5-3rd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09B2R18PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer in the Amazon Spring Sale is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's £5 more than the record low but still a solid deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Best of all? You don't need to be a Prime member to buy it at the offer price.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-3-generation%2Fdp%2FB0BLS36M5R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

This brand-new version of Amazon's mid-range smart home hub offers all the same useful features you'd expect but with a refreshed design and a few technical upgrades to audio quality and the camera to improve the overall experience. You can use the eight-inch HD display to make calls, watch videos, check the weather, play music, display photos and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. This offer is a new historic low price.

Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-show-8-2nd-generation-2021-release%2Fdp%2FB084TNK1NL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped the older version of its handy smart screen back to its cheapest-ever price in the Spring Sale. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fall-new-echo-show-10-hd-smart-display-with-motion-and-alexa-charcoal%2Fdp%2FB084P3KP2R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> was £259.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

This has the most advanced features of Amazon's smart displays. It includes an HD screen that can rotate 360 degrees to follow you as you move, a high-res camera that has been enhanced with auto-framing, and richer audio. While it's more expensive than other models (and has been £30 cheaper in the past) we still gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-10-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Echo Show 10 review.

Amazon Spring Sale - Fire Tablets / Kindles

Amazon Fire 7: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-7-tablet-7-display-16-gb-2022-release%2Fdp%2FB099H8ML7D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon

The cheapest Fire tablet deal in today's Amazon Spring Sale is the Fire 7 down to £42.99. That's a whole £2 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Nevertheless, the best-selling tablet – that we scored a respectable three stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-7-2022-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire 7 review – features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life. The Fire 7 also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control with compatible smart home devices. It has been as low as £31.99 for Prime members in the past, but we likely won't see an offer like that ever again.

Amazon Fire HD 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-hd-8%2Fdp%2FB09BG9FTXP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheap and cheerful Fire HD tablets get the job done if you need a slate for general everyday use, media streaming and even a bit of light gaming. It's another Amazon device that's been stung by inflation-led price increases, so it's been closer to £40 in the past, but that was over a year ago so unlikely to be seen again. We found it serviceable in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-hd-8-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire HD 8 review so it's an OK enough buy at this price for those that want a basic no-frills tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-hd-10-tablet%2Fdp%2FB0BL5NK2J4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

We only just published our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/tablets/amazon-fire-hd-10-2023-review-only-smouldering" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Amazon Fire HD 10 review and concluded that this latest version is a perfectly fine if unremarkable tablet at a decent price. The Fire HD 10 offers relatively decent performance for the money, with a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor. It's ideal for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0B2SDTSJ8%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

The Fire Max 11 is a bold play by Amazon to muscle in on the iPad's more premium turf, with a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (paired to 4GB RAM) which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet. A sharp 11-inch 1200 x 2000 display, Dolby Atmos audio and up to 14 hours of battery life round out a promising spec sheet. It has been as low as £134.99 in the past, though, so today's offer is a little underwhelming.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-7-kids-tablet-7-display-ages-3-7-16-gb%2Fdp%2FB099HH2QD4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £114.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest Kids Edition tablet is the Fire 7 and it's now on sale for £64.99 - that's £20 more than the lowest price ever. We said in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-7-kids-edition" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire 7 Kids Edition review that it's one of the best devices for small hands and surprisingly capable for the cost. It features up to 10 hours of battery life and includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-hd-8-kids%2Fdp%2FB09BG5DF7Q%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for £84.99 following a big discount in the retailer's Spring Sale. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more. Be wary, though, as this tablet was £15 cheaper during Prime Day in July, so this offer isn't as good as it seems if you're a Prime member looking for the most significant savings.

Kindle Paperwhite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fkindle-paperwhite-16-gb-now-with-a-68-display-and-adjustable-warm-light-denim%2Fdp%2FB095J41W29%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

There was a time when you could get the Kindle Paperwhite for under £100. Unfortunately, that's not the case any more outside of limited Prime member-only deals. Still, this is a decent-enough price and one of the better offers for the popular ereader I've seen outside of the major sales. We found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-kindle-paperwhite-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Kindle Paperwhite review that it's packed with features to suit all avid readers, including a 10-week battery life, glare-free 6.8-inch screen, adjustable warm light and storage space for thousands of books.

Amazon Spring Sale - Fire TVs

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-32-2-series-720p-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6SXQKZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £249.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Spring Sale also includes Fire TVs, like this 32-inch display on sale for £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. A bargain if you need a TV for a smaller room like the bedroom or kitchen.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09N6YL3Y4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

An extremely popular invite-only deal at Amazon over Black Friday dropped this TV to £149 but there's no chance of that coming back soon. For now, then, this is a good price outside of that extreme scenario. The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under £500, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Amazon Spring Sale - Doorbells + Cameras

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6R4SGDD%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £144.98 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a big discount on a great smart doorbell starter bundle that includes a wireless battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell Plus and an Echo Pop smart speaker. They combine well together, allowing you to send notifications to the speaker when your doorbell is pressed. That's on top of all the usual smart speaker functions. This £85 saving brings the combo down to just £10 away from the Black Friday deal - plus, it's the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fring-video-doorbell-by-amazon%2Fdp%2FB0931VRJT5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">same price as buying a Ring Doorbell by itself so you might as well take the free smart speaker with it.

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FRing-Doorbell-Amazon-Introducing-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0C6RCT41N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £189.98 now £94.99 at Amazon

Here's another bundle deal that combines a Ring Video Doorbell and a smart display, which is an excellent companion to a video doorbell. Amazon has this good value option with a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundled together with a solid saving of almost £100. Amazon's mini smart display is great in its own right – it's not perfect, but it was still worthy of four stars in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-echo-show-5" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Echo Show 5 review because of its helpful Alexa integrations.

Blink Video Doorbell: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fblink-video-doorbell-two-way-audio-hd-video-motion-and-chime-app-alerts-easy-setup-and-alexa-enabled%2Fdp%2FB08SG68DY9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £38.99 at Amazon

Amazon's latest sale features the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £38.99 - that's just £4 more than the record-low price from last year's Black Friday. The Blink Video Doorbell can be set up with batteries or wired, it alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio. A good choice if you want a basic and budget smart doorbell.

Blink Mini: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fintroducing-blink-mini-compact-indoor-plug-in-smart-security-camera-1080-hd-video-motion-detection-works-with-alexa%2Fdp%2FB07X37DT9M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £29.99 now £18.49 at Amazon

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/blink-mini" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Blink Mini is always a best-seller during sales events because it's so cheap and versatile. Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £18.49, which is only £1.50 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Outdoor Camera: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB088CZW8XC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £89.99 now £42.49 at Amazon

This Amazon Spring Sale deal is just £2.50 more than the record-low price so it's still a good offer for this feature-rich and easy-to-use outdoor security camera from Blink. It's completely wireless and allows you to monitor the outside of your home during the day and night using infrared vision and motion detection. Plus, there's the option to see and reply through the camera and record video with compatible Alexa devices. Longevity is strong, too, with a battery life of up to two years and a sturdy housing that's built to survive the elements.

Amazon Spring Sale - Accessories

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fecho-auto-2nd-gen%2Fdp%2FB09Y13TCNZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Add the safety and convenience of voice controls to your car with this latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto for its cheapest price ever. As well as playing music, checking traffic reports and making calls, the Echo Auto can also control smart devices in your home so you can turn up the heating or turn on lights so they're ready for when you get home. An aux cable and a fast in-car charger are also included.