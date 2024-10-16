Don't wait for Black Friday: LG's C3 OLED TV is down to a record-breaking price right now

While Black Friday deals are still over a month away, Amazon just dropped a stunning price cut on a highly rated OLED TV.

The retailer has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $1,499.99), which is not only a record-low price, but an incredible deal for a big-screen OLED display. It's such a fantastic discount ($1,200!), that I can't imagine the price will drop any further on Black Friday.

While the LG C3 OLED TV was released in 2023, it's still one of the best TVs you can buy thanks to LG's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip, which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.

Don't wait for Black Friday: LG's C3 OLED TV

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The highly rated OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience. Today's price is a record-low, and I can't imagine that the price will drop further on Black Friday.

More of today's best TV deals ahead of Black Friday

I've listed more of today's best TV offers below, which are a preview of this year's Black Friday TV deals, thanks to record-low prices on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

Samsung Q60D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $649.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice for a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room and includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The LG C4 OLED TV is the successor to the LG C3, and it's one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. Today's deal from Amazon is a record-low price for the 55-inch model.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's pre-Black Friday deal brings this large 65-inch model down to $758.99, which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen, but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,297.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a new record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000+ price cut.

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $1,199 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for $649.99 - an incredible price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

