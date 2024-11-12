Don't wait for Black Friday – here are 7 Apple deals you should buy right now

While Black Friday is still weeks away, you wouldn't know it by looking at today's deals on Apple devices. Thanks to early Black Friday deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon, you can score record-low prices right now on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Black Friday for over a decade, I've gone through today's early offers and hand-picked the best Black Friday Apple deals I recommend buying right now. I advise buying the Apple devices now instead of waiting for Black Friday because the prices are so good that I don't anticipate further discounts on Black Friday proper.



A few highlights include the all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for $349, Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $94, and the powerful MacBook Air M3 on sale for $899 - all record-low prices.



Below are links to the best Apple sales, followed by more of the best Black Friday Apple deals. Today's early offers allow you to score a bargain and secure a highly-coveted Apple device before the madness of Black Friday even begins.

Jump to the best Black Friday Apple sales

The 7 best Black Friday Apple deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Walmart The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Walmart is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169 now $94 at Walmart This is a new record-low price and an incredible early Black Friday deal on Apple's best-selling AirPods 3. The AirPods feature a new design with shorter stems that include touch-capacitive force sensors for easy control. The earbuds also deliver impressive sound with spatial audio, resulting in an immersive experience and a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $349 at Walmart This might be the best Black Friday Apple deal - the all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a record-low price of $349 at Walmart. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of selling out.

Apple iPad mini (64GB, 2021): was $499 now $349 at Amazon US Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini on sale for a record-low price of $349. It has a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The handheld iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple MacBook Air M3 (2024): was $1,099 now $899.99 at Best Buy This is my top pick for a MacBook deal in the build-up to Black Friday. It's on the latest MacBook Air M3 at Best Buy - in particular, the slightly upgraded 16GB configuration. That should afford an edge with overall performance and longevity and today's $200 discount at Best Buy also brings this listing down to its lowest ever price. Generally speaking, this isn't the cheapest MacBook deal I've seen (you can get the M2 for $799) but it's probably the one I'd spring for right now if it were my own cash I was laying down.

You can also see today's best early Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday AirPods deals.