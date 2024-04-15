Don't miss: the best iPad you can buy crashes to a record-low price at Amazon

Apple's 5th generation 10.9-inch iPad takes the top spot in TechRadar's best iPad list thanks to its powerful performance, stylish design, and reasonable price. Amazon has just dropped the iPad to a record-low price of $349 (it was $449).



The 2022 10.9 iPad includes Apple's powerful A14 Bionic Chip for laptop-like speed and starts with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies, apps, and games. The 10th-generation tablet features a new sleek, lightweight design and an upgraded 12MP Ultrawide front camera, enhancing face-time calls. You also get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for the latest Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, and all-day battery life.



Today's offer from Amazon is not only the best deal you can find for the 10.9 iPad but also a fantastic price for a powerful Apple tablet of this size. I've listed more of today's best iPad deals from Amazon further down the page, including the 10.2 iPad, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

You can get Apple's latest baseline iPad on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

More iPad deals at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/ipad-mini-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">2021 iPad mini down to a record-low price of $399. It features a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $449 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, Amazon also has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

You can see more of the best iPad deals here, and if you're looking for something with less power, see the best Amazon Fire tablet deals.